Residents want border opened

News / National

by Staff reporter

A WASTE of time.That's how cross-border transporters, traders and the mayor of Beitbridge have described the continued closure of the border.Zimbabwe and South Africa shut land borders in March to stop the spread of Covid-19.South Africa has opened up, but Zimbabwe's land borders are still closed, for now.Beitbridge is one of the busiest border posts in southern Africa, but that changed as the coronavirus pandemic hit.Residents and the town's mayor believe the closure of the border is doing nothing to fight Covid-19 because hundreds of people are crossing between South Africa and Zimbabwe illegally.Zimbabwe faces hunger as a result of the economic meltdown and Covid-19.