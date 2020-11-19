Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Passion Java humiliated over Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
KINgDOM Embassy leader Passion Java was humiliated in Mutare after his clothes were soiled by a Zanu-PF youth official on Friday, who accused him of not respecting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

There was drama near Java's church premises in the eastern border city when controversial Zanu-PF youth chairperson for ward 11, Heaven Chihono, popularly known as "Shorty", pounced on Java.

After committing the offence, Chihono ran into the crowd and disappeared.

Chihono said had been sent by his "superiors" to attack Java for not respecting Mnangagwa.

He accused Java of showing off and not respecting Mnangagwa's government.

"My brother, I was working on orders from my superiors," Chihono told this journalist.

"This was the reason why there was no much resistance, we told some bouncers from here in Mutare that we would come after them.

"I took brake fluid oil, mud, water and urine and I put it in one bottle, then I soiled him. He is not respecting our president."

"I disarmed one of the guards, I took his pistol.

"I do not think he is trained. I then returned his pistol after I soiled his boss."

Soon after the incident, Java went to Mutare Central Police Station to request for protection as he headed for interviews with a local radio station.

Java was also escorted by a local bouncer, Clyde Jani, a close confidant of Sports deputy minister Tino Machakaire.

Zanu-PF youth chairperson Tawanda Mukodza yesterday condemned the wayward behaviour of the party youth.

"Zanu-PF is an ideological party," Makodza said. "We don't condone such behaviour. We don't do such behaviour in the name of the party.

"If it is true that he is using the name of the party to do such things, we are going to take disciplinary action against him.

"We are always talking of discipline in our meetings, but let me find out first what happened on the ground and carry out our own investigation.

"I don't lead rebels."

Meanwhile, Java caused a stir in Mutare as hundreds of his supporters jostled to have a glimpse of him.

Business was brought to a standstill as the self-proclaimed prophet reportedly showered his supporters with cash.



Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MRP fight to end Corruption at Lupane Registry Office pays off

1 hr ago | 258 Views

Chamisa tells Generals to shut up and go back to barracks

3 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Jonathan Moyo lashes out at MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Robert Mugabe's business empire crumbles

3 hrs ago | 2076 Views

Mnangagwa's CIO boss relative fired

3 hrs ago | 1253 Views

'Mnangagwa makes hast military appointment amid coup threats' - Report

3 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig in poisoning scare

4 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Chamisa wants action against 'dictators'

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimnbabwean vendor resorts to buying torn dollars

4 hrs ago | 355 Views

Zanu-PF official takes over Harare dam

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Govt staffer in double-dipping storm

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

AFM pastor sues church for $13m

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

We need to urgently fix Zimbabwe, says Makoni

4 hrs ago | 567 Views

Zimbabwe coups: What now for the legacies?

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Calls for new body to tackle Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Residents want border opened

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Council cremator stuck in SA

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Nyamandlovu farmer charged over threats to shoot govt officials

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Moana ‘ghost' haunts family

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

From Njube to Surrey-Kwangwa's story

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zuma investigator queries NSSA audit

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Only 10% of Zimbabweans on medical aid

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Man bashes wife's boyfriend

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

5 injured as car ploughs into bank queue

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Lozw empire king, Mambo clarifies ascendance to the throne

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zacc charges dead official

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Covid-19 scare as borders reopen

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zifa confront Chiwenga's Cosafa on expulsion

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe telecoms sector readies for monitoring technology

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Salaries to be restored to 2018 levels

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Chamisa's councillors in deadlock over posts

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

3 arrested for speeding unregistered car towards Mnangagwa motorcade

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mambo dynasty to construct monuments for late Kings

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

More schools, colleges hit by Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

US elections expose flaws in Western democracy

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Father murders epileptic son

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Anxiety over freak Zupco accidents

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zinara commits $1 billion to roads rehab

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Ginimbi left no registered will lawyer

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mnangagwa's govt ups stakes in Covid-19 fight

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ramaphosa owns trophy hunting company?

10 hrs ago | 4115 Views

Bhebhe fights expulsion from MDC-T at High Court

10 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Hope fades in Zimbabwe 3 years after Mugabe's ouster

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

MDC-T Masvingo turns against Khupe, Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 3106 Views

Chamisa lashes Zimbabwe army

10 hrs ago | 780 Views

Chiwenga suffers a crashing legal defeat

10 hrs ago | 1886 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere calls for 'popular revolution' against Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 351 Views

Toilet saves family from violent storm

10 hrs ago | 318 Views

Media organisations cry foul over television licensing

10 hrs ago | 118 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days