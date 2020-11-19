Govt staffer in double-dipping storm

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SENIOR government official employed in the education sector served as a principal for the Red Cross Independent College in violation of the Public Service Act.Investigations carried out by The Standard revealed that Last Kakora is a civil servant in the teaching profession.However, between March and August 2015, he served at the elite Red Cross Independent College located in Kambuzuma, Harare. He worked as the institution's principal in charge of administration and other prime duties as would be assigned by the Red Cross, earning a monthly gross salary of US$1 200.The Public Service Act, the supreme law governing operations of civil servants, does not allow double dipping by government workers. During the time that Kakora was principal at the Red Cross College, he also drew salaries and allowances from government as he doubled as a teacher positioned at Rusununguko High School in Marondera.Contacted for comment yesterday, Kakora denied any wrongdoing."I have always been a volunteer at Red Cross and reports that I served in any permanent position are unfounded. I will get back to you, but those reports you got are unfounded," he said.However, documents gleaned by this publication such as the archived payroll at the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society and the contract signed by Kakora at the institution proved his him wrong. Weak supervision in schools by government's district school inspectors has seen scores of teachers double-dipping by getting contracted to other organisations.