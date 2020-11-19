Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa makes hast military appointment amid coup threats' - Report

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has made forced cross-cutting changes to his Presidential Guard (PG) Brigade several months after his wife Auxillia clashed with one of the most senior officers in the unit.

According to The News Hawks, The changes reflect Mnangagwa's continued coup-proofing strategy and search for stability in the military forces which brought him to power through a coup in November 2017.

The PG, responsible for providing protection to the President and his deputies and securing Harare district, is a force trained to fight in built-up areas such as cities and towns. The unit is also part of Mnangagwa's forceful presidential motorcade.

The changes in the PG have seen the unit's second-in-command, Colonel David Nyasha, being recently replaced by Mnangagwa's former aide-de-camp, Never-Jones Makuyana, while Nyasha is understood to have been posted to army headquarters.

Security sources said Nyasha opted out of the yellow beret unit after he clashed with his superior, Brigadier-General Fidelis Mhonda.

Makuyana, who at the time was a lieutenant-colonel, was deployed to army headquarters after Mnangagwa changed his security team following the White City Stadium explosion in Bulawayo in 2018 which claimed the lives of some security personnel and injured several high-ranking government officials.

"Makuyana miraculously escaped unscathed, but his service pistol was damaged by shrapnel from the blast," a source said, adding Makuyana is now PG second-in-commander.

Mhonda took over from Anselem Sanyatwe, who was briefly promoted to Major-General before being posted to diplomatic service in Tanzania.

Military sources said Sanyatwe was retired from the army because he was seen as too loyal to Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga who engineered the coup during his tenure as Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

The removal of Sanyatwe and other top commanders widened the political rift between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga who are now strange political bedfellows.

Following a spat with the First Lady, which went viral on social media platforms, former officer commanding 1 Presidential Guard, Samson Murombo, who later became one of Mnangagwa's aides-de-camp, was deployed to the Nyanga-based All Arms Battle School in what sources said was a result of the clash with Mnangagwa's wife.

Lt-Col Mangezi took over as 1PG commander, while Lt-Col Arison Chicha took the reigns at 2PG. Before taking charge of 1 Presidential Guard Battalion, which is next to Mnangagwa's official residence, Murombo was in charge of 2 Presidential Guard in Dzivaresekwa.

Murombo was in the news last year in July after an audio recording of the enraged First Lady was leaked, showing her interference and Grace Mugabe-style political grandstanding.

Mnangagwa's wife accused Murombo of spying on her and plotting to kill the President. Her outbursts betrayed the First Family's paranoid disposition and concerns about their security.

"You are spying on me," Auxillia railed at Murombo on the audio, not giving him a chance to respond to allegations even though he pleaded with her to hear him out.

Auxillia's rantings had echoes of Grace's shrieks of outrage against military figures.

"Get away! I'm just a mere woman, a grandmother. Go shoot Mnangagwa, I ask for pardon. Don't shoot me, I have children. Just shoot Mnangagwa, because I know this is all about him."

Sources said another junior officer, identified as Captain Promise Manjoro, whom the First Lady accused of spying on her, was also redeployed to Wafa Wafa Training School.  Before his latest redeployment, Manjoro was the adjutant (senior administration officer) at 2PG and before that he was part of the First Lady's Security personnel.

The Presidential Guard unit, which played a key role in toppling former president Robert Mugabe, underwent several changes after the coup code-named Operation Restore Legacy. Two years ago, a number of low-ranking officers from 2PG were transferred to 1PG.

This, according to sources, was part of Mnangagwa's coup-proofing strategy, while it was also calculated to contain Chiwenga. Presidential spokesperson George Charamba could not be reached for comment at the time of going to print.

Source - thezimbabwemail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MRP fight to end Corruption at Lupane Registry Office pays off

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Chamisa tells Generals to shut up and go back to barracks

3 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Jonathan Moyo lashes out at MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Robert Mugabe's business empire crumbles

3 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Mnangagwa's CIO boss relative fired

4 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig in poisoning scare

4 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Chamisa wants action against 'dictators'

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zimnbabwean vendor resorts to buying torn dollars

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zanu-PF official takes over Harare dam

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Govt staffer in double-dipping storm

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

AFM pastor sues church for $13m

4 hrs ago | 409 Views

Passion Java humiliated over Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1157 Views

We need to urgently fix Zimbabwe, says Makoni

4 hrs ago | 644 Views

Zimbabwe coups: What now for the legacies?

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Calls for new body to tackle Gukurahundi

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Residents want border opened

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Council cremator stuck in SA

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Nyamandlovu farmer charged over threats to shoot govt officials

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Moana ‘ghost' haunts family

4 hrs ago | 415 Views

From Njube to Surrey-Kwangwa's story

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zuma investigator queries NSSA audit

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Only 10% of Zimbabweans on medical aid

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Man bashes wife's boyfriend

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

5 injured as car ploughs into bank queue

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Lozw empire king, Mambo clarifies ascendance to the throne

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zacc charges dead official

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Covid-19 scare as borders reopen

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zifa confront Chiwenga's Cosafa on expulsion

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe telecoms sector readies for monitoring technology

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Salaries to be restored to 2018 levels

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Chamisa's councillors in deadlock over posts

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

3 arrested for speeding unregistered car towards Mnangagwa motorcade

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mambo dynasty to construct monuments for late Kings

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

More schools, colleges hit by Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

US elections expose flaws in Western democracy

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Father murders epileptic son

4 hrs ago | 86 Views

Anxiety over freak Zupco accidents

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zinara commits $1 billion to roads rehab

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Ginimbi left no registered will lawyer

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa's govt ups stakes in Covid-19 fight

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Ramaphosa owns trophy hunting company?

10 hrs ago | 4308 Views

Bhebhe fights expulsion from MDC-T at High Court

10 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Hope fades in Zimbabwe 3 years after Mugabe's ouster

10 hrs ago | 426 Views

MDC-T Masvingo turns against Khupe, Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 3187 Views

Chamisa lashes Zimbabwe army

10 hrs ago | 796 Views

Chiwenga suffers a crashing legal defeat

11 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere calls for 'popular revolution' against Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 361 Views

Toilet saves family from violent storm

11 hrs ago | 322 Views

Media organisations cry foul over television licensing

11 hrs ago | 119 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days