Jonathan Moyo lashes out at MDC Alliance

by Staff reporter
Exiled former cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has dismissed the opposition MDC Alliance (MDC-A) report on its investigations into the Bulawayo provincial women assembly chair Tendai Masotsha's alleged involvement in the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa.

Masotsha was implicated in Muchehiwa's abduction by suspected State security agents in Bulawayo on 30 July but a probe by the MDC-A exonerated her.

Posting on Twitter on Friday morning, the former G40 kingpin published what he called "facts" on Muchehiwa's abduction. He wrote:
[Tendai] Masotsha brings flyers, sits with [Tawanda Muchehiwa] in a BMW.

CIO's Muzembe abducts Tawanda from BMW, throws him into an Isuzu; Masotsha sees it all.

Advent and Amandlenkosi [Mathuthu] arrested for Masotsha's flyers and are put in an Altezza.

Muzembe and Masotsha drive in the BMW to Bulawayo Central Police Station!

Addressing the media on the alleged Masotsha's involvement in the abduction of Muchehiwa, MDC-A ‘s Jameson Timba said the Bulawayo provincial chairlady was also an abduction victim. Timba said:

"It appears therefore on the face of it that State agents had put Tawanda under surveillance over a long period of time and before he had even met with Tendai Masotsha.

"This evidence was also corroborated by the written submissions made by Tendai Masotcha

Meanwhile, the ZimLive editor, Mduduzi Mathuthu, who is an uncle to Muchehiwa, dismissed the MDC-A probe into Masotsha as "shoddy".

Source - thezimbabwemail

