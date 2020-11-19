3 men refuse to make way for Mnangagwa motorcade

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three men have appeared in court accused of failing to make way for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's motorcade.Tadzoka Nago, 42, Stanley Zibako, 37, and Honest Diura, 47, had parked their Honda CVR outside an OK supermarket in Kwekwe on November 20 when they were approached by a police officer who told them they had to move their car because Mnangagwa's motorcade was imminent.One of the men allegedly told the police officer to "leave us alone, nesuwo tiri mashefu" (We are also VIPs).When the police officer attempted to arrest them, the men allegedly sped off and drove into Mnangagwa's cavalcade driving the opposite way.Two of Mnangagwa's police outriders on motorbikes chased after the vehicle and intercepted it.The men were not asked to plead when they appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Samukelisiwe Gumbo on Saturday charged with assaulting a police officer and Contravening the Road Traffic Act.Gumbo released them on Z$2,000 bail each.Kudakwashe Mazoredze, prosecuting, said Mnangagwa was returning from a graduation ceremony in Gweru and was heading to his farm in Sherwood, just outside Kwekwe.Zimbabwean road traffic regulations state that when a presidential motorcade is approaching "the driver of every vehicle on the road on which a state motorcade is travelling … shall halt his vehicle."