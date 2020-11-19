Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

3 men refuse to make way for Mnangagwa motorcade

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
 Three men have appeared in court accused of failing to make way for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's motorcade.

Tadzoka Nago, 42, Stanley Zibako, 37, and Honest Diura, 47, had parked their Honda CVR outside an OK supermarket in Kwekwe on November 20 when they were approached by a police officer who told them they had to move their car because Mnangagwa's motorcade was imminent.

One of the men allegedly told the police officer to "leave us alone, nesuwo tiri mashefu" (We are also VIPs).

When the police officer attempted to arrest them, the men allegedly sped off and drove into Mnangagwa's cavalcade driving the opposite way.

Two of Mnangagwa's police outriders on motorbikes chased after the vehicle and intercepted it.

The men were not asked to plead when they appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Samukelisiwe Gumbo on Saturday charged with assaulting a police officer and Contravening the Road Traffic Act.

Gumbo released them on Z$2,000 bail each.

Kudakwashe Mazoredze, prosecuting, said Mnangagwa was returning from a graduation ceremony in Gweru and was heading to his farm in Sherwood, just outside Kwekwe.

Zimbabwean road traffic regulations state that when a presidential motorcade is approaching "the driver of every vehicle on the road on which a state motorcade is travelling … shall halt his vehicle."

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Brain, eyes, ears removed in gruesome city murder

1 min ago | 1 Views

Matemadanda hospitalised

2 mins ago | 1 Views

SA police nab explosives smuggler coming from Zimbabwe

10 mins ago | 18 Views

MRP fight to end Corruption at Lupane Registry Office pays off

12 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Chamisa tells Generals to shut up and go back to barracks

14 hrs ago | 5267 Views

Jonathan Moyo lashes out at MDC Alliance

14 hrs ago | 7021 Views

Robert Mugabe's business empire crumbles

14 hrs ago | 9761 Views

Mnangagwa's CIO boss relative fired

14 hrs ago | 4450 Views

'Mnangagwa makes hast military appointment amid coup threats' - Report

14 hrs ago | 4497 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig in poisoning scare

14 hrs ago | 4397 Views

Chamisa wants action against 'dictators'

14 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zimnbabwean vendor resorts to buying torn dollars

14 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Zanu-PF official takes over Harare dam

14 hrs ago | 808 Views

Govt staffer in double-dipping storm

14 hrs ago | 656 Views

AFM pastor sues church for $13m

14 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Passion Java humiliated over Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 2375 Views

We need to urgently fix Zimbabwe, says Makoni

14 hrs ago | 2506 Views

Zimbabwe coups: What now for the legacies?

14 hrs ago | 236 Views

Calls for new body to tackle Gukurahundi

14 hrs ago | 129 Views

Residents want border opened

14 hrs ago | 433 Views

Council cremator stuck in SA

14 hrs ago | 266 Views

Nyamandlovu farmer charged over threats to shoot govt officials

14 hrs ago | 452 Views

Moana ‘ghost' haunts family

14 hrs ago | 1696 Views

From Njube to Surrey-Kwangwa's story

14 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zuma investigator queries NSSA audit

14 hrs ago | 297 Views

Only 10% of Zimbabweans on medical aid

14 hrs ago | 129 Views

Man bashes wife's boyfriend

14 hrs ago | 448 Views

5 injured as car ploughs into bank queue

14 hrs ago | 372 Views

Lozwi empire king, Mambo clarifies ascendance to the throne

14 hrs ago | 520 Views

Zacc charges dead official

14 hrs ago | 230 Views

Covid-19 scare as borders reopen

14 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zifa confront Chiwenga's Cosafa on expulsion

14 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe telecoms sector readies for monitoring technology

14 hrs ago | 192 Views

Salaries to be restored to 2018 levels

14 hrs ago | 887 Views

Chamisa's councillors in deadlock over posts

14 hrs ago | 161 Views

3 arrested for speeding unregistered car towards Mnangagwa motorcade

14 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mambo dynasty to construct monuments for late Kings

14 hrs ago | 179 Views

More schools, colleges hit by Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 436 Views

US elections expose flaws in Western democracy

14 hrs ago | 196 Views

Father murders epileptic son

14 hrs ago | 202 Views

Anxiety over freak Zupco accidents

14 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zinara commits $1 billion to roads rehab

14 hrs ago | 124 Views

Ginimbi left no registered will lawyer

14 hrs ago | 756 Views

Mnangagwa's govt ups stakes in Covid-19 fight

14 hrs ago | 110 Views

Ramaphosa owns trophy hunting company?

20 hrs ago | 8991 Views

Bhebhe fights expulsion from MDC-T at High Court

20 hrs ago | 2086 Views

Hope fades in Zimbabwe 3 years after Mugabe's ouster

20 hrs ago | 537 Views

MDC-T Masvingo turns against Khupe, Mwonzora

21 hrs ago | 5040 Views

Chamisa lashes Zimbabwe army

21 hrs ago | 971 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days