Matemadanda hospitalised

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF National Political Commissar Victor Matemadanda is recovering at home after falling ill last week..The party's Acting Secretary for Information and Publicity, Patrick Chinamasa, in a statement last night said Matemadanda has been unwell since 14 November."Cde Victor Matemadanda's sudden illness was accompanied by itchiness of eyes, sweating profusely, swelling of the body and vomiting badly, resulting in him rushing for medial attendance. He has since been attended to and is recovering well as other symptoms have disappeared except itchiness of eyes which is still persisting. Medical tests are being carried out and the doctors are examining the situation to establish what could have caused the illness," he said.Matemadanda said he fell ill after attending a party function in Marondera.