Mandatory COVID-19 retests for travellers from Tanzania

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has ordered COVID-19 retests for all travellers coming into the country from Tanzania citing inconsistency in coronavirus certificates issued by that country.

"Following the repeated submission of inconsistent COVID-19 certificates from travellers arriving from Tanzania on Air Zimbabwe and Air Tanzania, the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the interest of publichealthhasresolvedthat with immediate effect, all travellers arriving into Zimbabwe from Tanzania will be tested at the point of entry (airport or border post)," the chief director of preventive services in the Health ministry Gibson Mhlanga said in a memo dated November 20 to the Department of Immigration.

All arrivals from Tanzania now have to undergo polymerasene chain reaction (PCR) tests at ports of entry.

The country has been recording a surge in COVID-19 cases, with Bulawayo and Matabeleland North emerging as hotspots, according to statistics from the Health and Child Care ministry.

Source - newsday

