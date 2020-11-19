Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt threatens to withdraw land offer letters over subletting

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has threatened to withdraw offer letters to beneficiaries of the land reform programme who have entered into joint ventures without permission from the Lands ministry.

In a notice yesterday, the Lands and Agriculture minister Anxious Masuka said subletting of land was illegal.

"No beneficiary of the land reform programme can enter into any share-cropping agreement without the approval of the minister responsible for lands," the notice read.

"The Land Commission Act Chapter 20:29 states that no owner or occupier of land to which this Act applies shall permit the occupation on a share-cropping basis by another person of any portion of such land unless an agreement in writing has been entered into between such owner or occupier and such other person in respect of the occupation of such land on a share-cropping basis and such agreement has been approved by the minister.

"It is illegal to sublease agricultural land under the land reform programme. Any joint venture agreement that amounts to subletting land will not be approved and any beneficiaries found to be subletting agricultural land will have their offer letters withdrawn," he said.

Masuka said applications for joint venture agreements must demonstrate ability to "enhance production, productivity and profitability on farms".

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga goes after fake Covid-19 certificates conmen

10 mins ago | 22 Views

Mugabe's company loses case against former manager

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Mamombe's case: JSC intervenes

10 mins ago | 14 Views

'Finance cops soldiers better'

11 mins ago | 18 Views

Govt investigates corona donations

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Nomboka lands Mining Union's Vice-Presidency Post

22 mins ago | 12 Views

Top Zanu-PF officials boycott Mnangagwa visit

53 mins ago | 368 Views

More confusion about Cosafa disqualification

54 mins ago | 120 Views

Ex-employee sues Zimplats for US$7m damages

59 mins ago | 99 Views

Red Cross Society boss freed

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Defiant teachers receive threats

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Developer swindles govt of over $2,5m

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Armed robber slapped with 24-year jail term

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Kambuzuma residents swimming in sewerage

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mandatory COVID-19 retests for travellers from Tanzania

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo City hit by influx of rodents and mosquitoes

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Botswana lifts cross border travel restrictions

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Zifa, Chiyangwa's Cosafa on collision course

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Econet launches $10m Christmas promotion

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Bonus joy for civil servants

1 hr ago | 506 Views

Repossession of idle farms starts today

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa commissions MSU Industrial Park

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Rushwaya bail battle rages on

1 hr ago | 98 Views

'Poisoned' Matemadanda on the mend?

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Zinara workers in fuel levy scandal

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Murder suspect roaming free in streets

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Zimbabweans live in fear of terror attacks from Mozambique

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Matemadanda 'poisoned' as Zanu-PF infighting escalates

1 hr ago | 113 Views

That looks dangerous

11 hrs ago | 1973 Views

Tension remains high in Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 1631 Views

Nurses plead for dialogue

11 hrs ago | 860 Views

Ginimbi's wealth set to be disclosed this week

11 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Struggling millionaires

11 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Brain, eyes, ears removed in gruesome city murder

11 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Matemadanda hospitalised

11 hrs ago | 2495 Views

3 men refuse to make way for Mnangagwa motorcade

11 hrs ago | 2883 Views

SA police nab explosives smuggler coming from Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 264 Views

MRP fight to end Corruption at Lupane Registry Office pays off

23 hrs ago | 2442 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days