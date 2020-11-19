Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Red Cross Society boss freed

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Red Cross Society (ZRCS) acting secretary-general Elias Hwenga was last Friday remanded out of custody at his own recognisance by Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna on allegations of obstructing or defeating the course of justice.

Hwenga allegedly fired five subordinates who had been interviewed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) with regards to alleged corruption at the ZRCS which resulted in the arrest of three senior officials at the society.

The three, president Edson Mlambo, secretary-general Maxwell Phiri, who is at large, and Midlands provincial chairperson Vutete Mazorodze Hapanyengwi were facing fraud charges.

Hwenga had been remanded in custody and he applied for bail through his lawyer Admire Rubaya.

But Nduna said there were no legal merits for him to be remanded in custody since he was brought to court from his home and not from police custody.

The State had opposed bail, arguing that Hwenga would tamper with evidence, but Nduna disputed.

Hwenga will return to court on December 17, 2020 for routine remand.

Ephraim Zinyandu appeared for the State.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga goes after fake Covid-19 certificates conmen

13 mins ago | 32 Views

Mugabe's company loses case against former manager

14 mins ago | 16 Views

Mamombe's case: JSC intervenes

14 mins ago | 23 Views

'Finance cops soldiers better'

14 mins ago | 27 Views

Govt investigates corona donations

15 mins ago | 10 Views

Nomboka lands Mining Union's Vice-Presidency Post

25 mins ago | 14 Views

Top Zanu-PF officials boycott Mnangagwa visit

57 mins ago | 423 Views

More confusion about Cosafa disqualification

58 mins ago | 135 Views

Ex-employee sues Zimplats for US$7m damages

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Defiant teachers receive threats

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Developer swindles govt of over $2,5m

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Govt threatens to withdraw land offer letters over subletting

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Armed robber slapped with 24-year jail term

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Kambuzuma residents swimming in sewerage

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Mandatory COVID-19 retests for travellers from Tanzania

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Bulawayo City hit by influx of rodents and mosquitoes

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Botswana lifts cross border travel restrictions

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Zifa, Chiyangwa's Cosafa on collision course

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Econet launches $10m Christmas promotion

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Bonus joy for civil servants

1 hr ago | 527 Views

Repossession of idle farms starts today

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa commissions MSU Industrial Park

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Rushwaya bail battle rages on

1 hr ago | 100 Views

'Poisoned' Matemadanda on the mend?

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Zinara workers in fuel levy scandal

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Murder suspect roaming free in streets

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zimbabweans live in fear of terror attacks from Mozambique

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Matemadanda 'poisoned' as Zanu-PF infighting escalates

1 hr ago | 124 Views

That looks dangerous

11 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Tension remains high in Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Nurses plead for dialogue

11 hrs ago | 862 Views

Ginimbi's wealth set to be disclosed this week

11 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Struggling millionaires

11 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Brain, eyes, ears removed in gruesome city murder

11 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Matemadanda hospitalised

11 hrs ago | 2505 Views

3 men refuse to make way for Mnangagwa motorcade

11 hrs ago | 2912 Views

SA police nab explosives smuggler coming from Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 265 Views

MRP fight to end Corruption at Lupane Registry Office pays off

23 hrs ago | 2444 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days