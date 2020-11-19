Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt investigates corona donations

by Staff reporter
6 secs ago | Views
Authorities are launching a nationwide probe into donated coronavirus funds and other materials, amid fears that significant portions of these gifts were looted by politically connected individuals.

This emerged in Harare at the weekend when Auditor General Mildred Chiri spoke to legislators, where she revealed that she would be carrying out a thorough national audit into all the donated Covid-19 funds and materials.

It also comes after the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission interrogated deputy Health and Child Care minister John Mangwiro last week, pending the finalization of his corruption allegations docket relating to a coronavirus tender.


Source - Daily News

