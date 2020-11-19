'Finance cops soldiers better'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Cabinet ministers in charge of security ministries have pleaded with Finance minister Mthuli Ncube to avail more resources to security forces when he presents his 2021 national budget this week.Speaking at a pre-budget seminar at the weekend, both Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe implored the Treasury chief to mitigate the many challenges facing the uniformed forces.More to follow....