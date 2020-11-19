Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mamombe's case: JSC intervenes

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
The Judicial Service Commission has been joined to a case in which Harare regional magistrate Bianca Makwande had been personally slapped with costs after she ordered MDC Alliance MP Joana Mamombe to be detained for mental examination.

Mamombe is on trial for allegedly falsifying her own abduction and on September 24 was placed in the custody of a superintendent at Harare Remand Prison after Makwande made the ruling which was later overturned by High Court Judge Esther Muremba.


More to follow.....

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga goes after fake Covid-19 certificates conmen

22 secs ago | 1 Views

Mugabe's company loses case against former manager

44 secs ago | 1 Views

'Finance cops soldiers better'

1 min ago | 1 Views

Govt investigates corona donations

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Nomboka lands Mining Union's Vice-Presidency Post

13 mins ago | 9 Views

Top Zanu-PF officials boycott Mnangagwa visit

44 mins ago | 260 Views

More confusion about Cosafa disqualification

45 mins ago | 73 Views

Ex-employee sues Zimplats for US$7m damages

50 mins ago | 72 Views

Red Cross Society boss freed

51 mins ago | 52 Views

Defiant teachers receive threats

52 mins ago | 96 Views

Developer swindles govt of over $2,5m

53 mins ago | 48 Views

Govt threatens to withdraw land offer letters over subletting

54 mins ago | 53 Views

Armed robber slapped with 24-year jail term

54 mins ago | 70 Views

Kambuzuma residents swimming in sewerage

55 mins ago | 44 Views

Mandatory COVID-19 retests for travellers from Tanzania

58 mins ago | 71 Views

Bulawayo City hit by influx of rodents and mosquitoes

59 mins ago | 73 Views

Botswana lifts cross border travel restrictions

1 hr ago | 208 Views

Zifa, Chiyangwa's Cosafa on collision course

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Econet launches $10m Christmas promotion

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Bonus joy for civil servants

1 hr ago | 425 Views

Repossession of idle farms starts today

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa commissions MSU Industrial Park

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Rushwaya bail battle rages on

1 hr ago | 94 Views

'Poisoned' Matemadanda on the mend?

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Zinara workers in fuel levy scandal

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Murder suspect roaming free in streets

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Zimbabweans live in fear of terror attacks from Mozambique

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Matemadanda 'poisoned' as Zanu-PF infighting escalates

1 hr ago | 96 Views

That looks dangerous

10 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Tension remains high in Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Nurses plead for dialogue

11 hrs ago | 852 Views

Ginimbi's wealth set to be disclosed this week

11 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Struggling millionaires

11 hrs ago | 1591 Views

Brain, eyes, ears removed in gruesome city murder

11 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Matemadanda hospitalised

11 hrs ago | 2471 Views

3 men refuse to make way for Mnangagwa motorcade

11 hrs ago | 2813 Views

SA police nab explosives smuggler coming from Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

MRP fight to end Corruption at Lupane Registry Office pays off

23 hrs ago | 2435 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days