Mugabe's company loses case against former manager

News / National

by Staff reporter

Stanley Nhari, a former general manager at Gushungo Holdings, has won a Supreme Court appeal against the late former president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace who unlawfully terminated his contract of employment in 2015.The Supreme Court upheld a US$168 000 claim last week while reserving another claim on technical grounds. Nhari filed the Supreme Court appeal after losing the case to the Mugabe's at the High Court which judged that it had no jurisdiction to determine cases pertaining to employment and labour law.While upholding other claims, the upper court referred back to the High Court Nhari's US$588 000 "delictual damages" claim, saying it could not be determined under the Labour Act.