Chiwenga goes after fake Covid-19 certificates conmen
Vice President and Health minister Constantino Chiwenga has vowed to bring to book people who are selling fake Covid-19 certificates.
Zimbabweans intending to travel out of the country are required to get tested about 48 hours before leaving while some companies also demand that their workers produce Covid-19 certificates before they return to work as part of efforts to curb the spread of the deadly virus.
More to follow......
Source - Daily News