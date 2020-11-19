Latest News Editor's Choice


Spirit Medium aid killed with machetes

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago
A Rushinga spirit medium aid Kingston Kazasi 81 was allegedly murdered by two unknown Mozambicans in Rushinga last week.

The two suspects claimed to have come from Zenga village in Mozambique.

Mashonaland Central province acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fedelis Dhewu confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a murder case in Rushinga where an 81-year-old man was killed with machetes," Dhewu said.

Allegations are that the two suspects dressed in black arrived at Kazasi's homestead pretending to pay for services they got from the late spirit medium Everisto Meki popular Hokoto.

The unsuspecting Kazasi who was sleeping in his room.was called by his wife Esteri Kazasi(62).

Upon getting out they requested for cigarettes from the now deceased and were given.

They further asked for a room to sleep claiming that their motorbike had a tyre puncture.

They were given a room to sleep but instead, they turned violent and pulled machetes which they used to assault Kazasi.

He died on the spot and the duo fled in the dark.

Police are investigating the matter and appealed to anyone with information to the effect of the murder to report at any police station.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days