Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prostitute fined for stealing from client

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A Mazowe sex worker who stole a client's mobile phone on the pretext of charging it was fined $3000 last week at Concession magistrates courts

Portia Maramba of Stories mine, Mazowe pleaded guilty to the charge.

In her own plea of guilty Maramba who confirmed to be a sex worker said the phone acted as leverage since the complainant had refused to pay for two rounds they had together.

"Your worship l admit the charge but l took the phone as compensation to the two rounds l gave him since he did not pay me," said Maramba.

Prosecutor Moses Kuimba told the court that sometime in October Morgan Bimha hooked Maramba and went to her house.

Upon arriving, Bimha gave Maramba his mobile phone to charge whilst enjoying the pleasantries of the night and he slept over her house.

When he was about to leave he asked for his charged phone but Maramba refused to give him.

He left and filed a police report leading to the recovery of his mobile phone and the arrest of the accused.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Spirit Medium aid killed with machetes

4 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Need 'very hard-working' ethics back to fix Zimbabwe - no, need thinking caps on

5 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mnangagwa living in constant fear of coup - as long economic meltdown remains so too will coup threat

5 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Nomboka lands Mining Union's Vice-Presidency Post

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

Stand up for sit down - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 21st November 2020

5 hrs ago | 398 Views

Watch: Xenophobia marches flair up in South Africa (Nov 2020) pt1

5 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Watch: Xenophobia marches flair up in South Africa (Nov 2020) pt2

5 hrs ago | 803 Views

Chiwenga goes after fake Covid-19 certificates conmen

6 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Mugabe's company loses case against former manager

6 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Mamombe's case: JSC intervenes

6 hrs ago | 2697 Views

'Finance cops soldiers better'

6 hrs ago | 2263 Views

Govt investigates corona donations

6 hrs ago | 432 Views

Nomboka lands Mining Union's Vice-Presidency Post

7 hrs ago | 442 Views

Top Zanu-PF officials boycott Mnangagwa visit

7 hrs ago | 5917 Views

More confusion about Cosafa disqualification

7 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Ex-employee sues Zimplats for US$7m damages

7 hrs ago | 924 Views

Red Cross Society boss freed

7 hrs ago | 488 Views

Defiant teachers receive threats

7 hrs ago | 1401 Views

Developer swindles govt of over $2,5m

7 hrs ago | 523 Views

Govt threatens to withdraw land offer letters over subletting

7 hrs ago | 389 Views

Armed robber slapped with 24-year jail term

7 hrs ago | 465 Views

Kambuzuma residents swimming in sewerage

7 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mandatory COVID-19 retests for travellers from Tanzania

7 hrs ago | 257 Views

Bulawayo City hit by influx of rodents and mosquitoes

7 hrs ago | 503 Views

Botswana lifts cross border travel restrictions

7 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Zifa, Chiyangwa's Cosafa on collision course

7 hrs ago | 252 Views

Econet launches $10m Christmas promotion

7 hrs ago | 270 Views

Bonus joy for civil servants

7 hrs ago | 2572 Views

Repossession of idle farms starts today

7 hrs ago | 668 Views

Mnangagwa commissions MSU Industrial Park

7 hrs ago | 177 Views

Rushwaya bail battle rages on

7 hrs ago | 405 Views

'Poisoned' Matemadanda on the mend?

7 hrs ago | 665 Views

Mugabe minister linked Zinara workers in $2 million fuel levy scandal

7 hrs ago | 285 Views

Murder suspect roaming free in streets

7 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zimbabweans live in fear of terror attacks from Mozambique

7 hrs ago | 626 Views

Matemadanda 'poisoned' as Zanu-PF infighting escalates

7 hrs ago | 880 Views

That looks dangerous

17 hrs ago | 2579 Views

Tension remains high in Zanu-PF

17 hrs ago | 1837 Views

Nurses plead for dialogue

17 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Ginimbi's wealth set to be disclosed this week

17 hrs ago | 1454 Views

Struggling millionaires

17 hrs ago | 1852 Views

Brain, eyes, ears removed in gruesome city murder

17 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Matemadanda hospitalised

17 hrs ago | 3065 Views

3 men refuse to make way for Mnangagwa motorcade

17 hrs ago | 5026 Views

SA police nab explosives smuggler coming from Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 316 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days