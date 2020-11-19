Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe's son-in-law back in court

by Staff Reporter
14 secs ago | Views
FORMER Air Zimbabwe chief operations officer and the late former President Mugabe's son-in-law Simba Chikore has been summoned back in court to answer to allegations of hiring security services from Safeguard Security company in 2017 without following proper tender procedures.

Chikore is today expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates' Court for trial on criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.

He is alleged to have hired the security services for US$16 445 instead of the recommended US$10 000.

Source - Herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Trump, Chamisa birds of the same feather

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Open Letter to the heads of state of SADC nations

10 mins ago | 20 Views

Bushiri's extradition: A humbling experience for Mzansi

19 mins ago | 39 Views

Prostitute fined for stealing from client

4 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Spirit Medium aid killed with machetes

7 hrs ago | 2549 Views

Need 'very hard-working' ethics back to fix Zimbabwe - no, need thinking caps on

7 hrs ago | 825 Views

Mnangagwa living in constant fear of coup - as long economic meltdown remains so too will coup threat

7 hrs ago | 2426 Views

Nomboka lands Mining Union's Vice-Presidency Post

7 hrs ago | 492 Views

Stand up for sit down - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 21st November 2020

7 hrs ago | 662 Views

Watch: Xenophobia marches flair up in South Africa (Nov 2020) pt1

7 hrs ago | 1834 Views

Watch: Xenophobia marches flair up in South Africa (Nov 2020) pt2

7 hrs ago | 981 Views

Chiwenga goes after fake Covid-19 certificates conmen

9 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Mugabe's company loses case against former manager

9 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Mamombe's case: JSC intervenes

9 hrs ago | 3487 Views

'Finance cops soldiers better'

9 hrs ago | 2912 Views

Govt investigates corona donations

9 hrs ago | 530 Views

Nomboka lands Mining Union's Vice-Presidency Post

9 hrs ago | 491 Views

Top Zanu-PF officials boycott Mnangagwa visit

9 hrs ago | 7479 Views

More confusion about Cosafa disqualification

9 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Ex-employee sues Zimplats for US$7m damages

10 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Red Cross Society boss freed

10 hrs ago | 588 Views

Defiant teachers receive threats

10 hrs ago | 1637 Views

Developer swindles govt of over $2,5m

10 hrs ago | 581 Views

Govt threatens to withdraw land offer letters over subletting

10 hrs ago | 469 Views

Armed robber slapped with 24-year jail term

10 hrs ago | 554 Views

Kambuzuma residents swimming in sewerage

10 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mandatory COVID-19 retests for travellers from Tanzania

10 hrs ago | 299 Views

Bulawayo City hit by influx of rodents and mosquitoes

10 hrs ago | 777 Views

Botswana lifts cross border travel restrictions

10 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Zifa, Chiyangwa's Cosafa on collision course

10 hrs ago | 312 Views

Econet launches $10m Christmas promotion

10 hrs ago | 325 Views

Bonus joy for civil servants

10 hrs ago | 2997 Views

Repossession of idle farms starts today

10 hrs ago | 794 Views

Mnangagwa commissions MSU Industrial Park

10 hrs ago | 224 Views

Rushwaya bail battle rages on

10 hrs ago | 479 Views

'Poisoned' Matemadanda on the mend?

10 hrs ago | 803 Views

Mugabe minister linked Zinara workers in $2 million fuel levy scandal

10 hrs ago | 362 Views

Murder suspect roaming free in streets

10 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zimbabweans live in fear of terror attacks from Mozambique

10 hrs ago | 775 Views

Matemadanda 'poisoned' as Zanu-PF infighting escalates

10 hrs ago | 1115 Views

That looks dangerous

19 hrs ago | 2693 Views

Tension remains high in Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 1874 Views

Nurses plead for dialogue

20 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Ginimbi's wealth set to be disclosed this week

20 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Struggling millionaires

20 hrs ago | 1914 Views

Brain, eyes, ears removed in gruesome city murder

20 hrs ago | 1611 Views

Matemadanda hospitalised

20 hrs ago | 3205 Views

3 men refuse to make way for Mnangagwa motorcade

20 hrs ago | 5736 Views

SA police nab explosives smuggler coming from Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 330 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days