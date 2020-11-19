3 more Covid-19 deaths

News / National

by Staff reporter

THREE Covid-19 deaths and 48 new infections were recorded in Zimbabwe in the past 24 hours with reports that the national recovery rate is now at 85.9 percent.Two of the deaths were reported in Bulawayo province while one was from Masvingo.According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 28 of the new cases were recorded in Matabeleland North province whose cases recently shot up following the outbreak of the global pandemic at John Tallach High School in Ntabazinduna.The report shows that 11 of the cases were recorded in Bulawayo, three from Masvingo, four in Mashonaland West and one case in Manicaland."We recorded three deaths and 48 new cases after carrying out 1 404 PCR tests in the last 24 hours. Of the 48, only one is a returnee from Zambia and the rest are locals," read the statement from the Ministry."As at 22 November 2020, Zimbabwe had 9 220 confirmed cases, including 8 250 recoveries and 268 deaths."