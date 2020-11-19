News / National
Matemadanda back at work
1 min ago
Deputy Minister for Defence and War Veterans Affairs Victor Matemadanda is out of danger after a health scare.
Matemadanda who was at some point last week hospitalised following a sudden illness, has already returned to work.
In a bid to allay fears over his health, which had gripped citizens, he toured the Central Business District on foot, interacting with Hararians listening to their concerns.
He was accompanied by ZANU-PF provincial chairman Goodwills Masimirembwa.
His appearance follows a statement by the ruling party ZANU-PF in which it gave the nation an update on the Matemadanda's health.
Source - the herald