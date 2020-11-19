Matemadanda back at work

News / National

by Staff reporter

Deputy Minister for Defence and War Veterans Affairs Victor Matemadanda is out of danger after a health scare.Matemadanda who was at some point last week hospitalised following a sudden illness, has already returned to work.In a bid to allay fears over his health, which had gripped citizens, he toured the Central Business District on foot, interacting with Hararians listening to their concerns.He was accompanied by ZANU-PF provincial chairman Goodwills Masimirembwa.His appearance follows a statement by the ruling party ZANU-PF in which it gave the nation an update on the Matemadanda's health.