Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

52 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Zimbabwe

by CAJ News
3 mins ago | Views
The national recovery rate now stands at 90,3percent after 11 new recoveries were recorded.

Total PCR tests done over the period were 604.

"As of 21 November 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 9172 cases, 8235 recoveries and 265 deaths," according to information from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Last week, President Constantino Chiwenga who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care said the Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Covid-19 will go around the country holding meetings with community leaders on the need for   vigilance in the fight against Covid-19.

You can only be productive if you are healthy. So, the Ministry of Health and Child Care officials will be going around the country spreading the gospel of following WHO rules and regulations to mitigate against the spread against Cocid-19," he said.

"We also have the Ad-Hoc Inter-Ministerial Task Force chaired by the Minister of Defense and Veterans, that committee will soon be moving around the country educating our leaders from the village, councilors, MPs, everybody in the community so that intern you also do the same."

He urged the police to be on the lookout for people who go in public places without face masks or those not practicing social distancing.

VP Chiwenga also urged members of the public to effect citizen's arrest on fellow citizens who fault Covid-19 rules and regulations for their own safety and protection against the virus.

"Its high time the law takes its course, the police have to be harsh and all of you, you have the powers of citizen arrest. People have relaxed completely; they think everything is now ok and do as they please. There are also face shields which one can put on and if one is going to delicate areas put on gloves, you are going into a hospital or funeral, put on gloves," he said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ginimbi's family says they are not burning his clothes

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Stolen Zimbabwe cattle rustled into Mozambique

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Remains of Ginimbi's foreign friends repatriated

4 mins ago | 2 Views

'More than half of $18 bln stimulus package disbursed to date'

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Matemadanda back at work

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

Separation of trial granted in Mamombe case

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

3 more Covid-19 deaths

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Esigodini mine incident: Stakeholders urged to resume efforts to retrieve bodies

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Separation of trial granted in Mamombe case

5 hrs ago | 641 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law back in court

5 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Trump, Chamisa birds of the same feather

5 hrs ago | 548 Views

Open Letter to the heads of state of SADC nations

5 hrs ago | 597 Views

Bushiri's extradition: A humbling experience for Mzansi

6 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Prostitute fined for stealing from client

9 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Spirit Medium aid killed with machetes

12 hrs ago | 3326 Views

Need 'very hard-working' ethics back to fix Zimbabwe - no, need thinking caps on

12 hrs ago | 983 Views

Mnangagwa living in constant fear of coup - as long economic meltdown remains so too will coup threat

12 hrs ago | 2865 Views

Stand up for sit down - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 21st November 2020

12 hrs ago | 811 Views

Watch: Xenophobia marches flair up in South Africa (Nov 2020) pt1

13 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Watch: Xenophobia marches flair up in South Africa (Nov 2020) pt2

13 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Chiwenga goes after fake Covid-19 certificates conmen

14 hrs ago | 2242 Views

Mugabe's company loses case against former manager

14 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Mamombe's case: JSC intervenes

14 hrs ago | 4569 Views

'Finance cops soldiers better'

14 hrs ago | 3599 Views

Govt investigates corona donations

14 hrs ago | 611 Views

Nomboka lands Mining Union's Vice-Presidency Post

14 hrs ago | 526 Views

Top Zanu-PF officials boycott Mnangagwa visit

15 hrs ago | 9686 Views

More confusion about Cosafa disqualification

15 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Ex-employee sues Zimplats for US$7m damages

15 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Red Cross Society boss freed

15 hrs ago | 657 Views

Defiant teachers receive threats

15 hrs ago | 1935 Views

Developer swindles govt of over $2,5m

15 hrs ago | 646 Views

Govt threatens to withdraw land offer letters over subletting

15 hrs ago | 577 Views

Armed robber slapped with 24-year jail term

15 hrs ago | 676 Views

Kambuzuma residents swimming in sewerage

15 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mandatory COVID-19 retests for travellers from Tanzania

15 hrs ago | 350 Views

Bulawayo City hit by influx of rodents and mosquitoes

15 hrs ago | 910 Views

Botswana lifts cross border travel restrictions

15 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Zifa, Chiyangwa's Cosafa on collision course

15 hrs ago | 391 Views

Econet launches $10m Christmas promotion

15 hrs ago | 364 Views

Bonus joy for civil servants

15 hrs ago | 3773 Views

Repossession of idle farms starts today

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Mnangagwa commissions MSU Industrial Park

15 hrs ago | 247 Views

Rushwaya bail battle rages on

15 hrs ago | 543 Views

'Poisoned' Matemadanda on the mend?

15 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mugabe minister linked Zinara workers in $2 million fuel levy scandal

15 hrs ago | 439 Views

Murder suspect roaming free in streets

15 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabweans live in fear of terror attacks from Mozambique

15 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Matemadanda 'poisoned' as Zanu-PF infighting escalates

15 hrs ago | 1392 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days