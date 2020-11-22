Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa promotes 54 ZNA officers

by Staff reporter
President Mnangagwa yesterday promoted 54 Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officers to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel effective November 10.

The President made the promotions under the Defence Act.

Conferring new ranks on the team, 48 men and six women at Army Headquarters in Harare yesterday, ZNA Brigadier Administration Staff, Brigadier-General Milton Vudzijena challenged the officers to continue working hard.

"Your promotion today is a true reflection of the confidence that the ZDF has in your ability to perform at a higher level," he said.

"This is a reward for your hard work and steadfastness towards serving our country, Zimbabwe. This translates to more workload and greater responsibility.

"I solemnly urge you to take your leadership roles with dexterity and confidence as your subordinates will inevitably look up to you for guidance. Further, you are expected to be fair in judgment in order to retain the respect and trust of your subordinates. I urge you to reinforce the values of integrity, patriotism, professionalism and teamwork."

Brig-Gen Vudzijena said promotion was earned by men and women of integrity.

"Promotions are the means through which the ZNA identifies men and women of integrity, who are relevantly qualified and experienced to satisfy its efficiency needs and professional aspirations," he said.

Brig-Gen Vudzijena called on the officers to continue supporting Government initiatives to turn around the economic fortunes of the country.

"Our nation is undergoing a progressive socio-economic transformation, which we are directly part of," he said.

"Let us all arise and employ our respective initiatives and innovativeness in the various posts that you have been assigned to, in complementing and supporting Government's developmental programmes."

One of the promoted, Lieutenant-Colonel Tichadini Masanganise thanked the President for the promotion saying they will continue to work for the improvement of the ZNA and the nation at large.

"As newly-promoted Lieutenant-Colonels, we thank His Excellency for this entrusting us with responsibility through this promotion has re-energised us, we will continue working hard for the betterment of the ZNA and nation at large," he said.

"It is common knowledge that this elevation in rank and status is associated with an increase in duties and responsibilities on our shoulders."

Source - the herald

