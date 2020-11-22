Ziyambi appeals for support to refurbish prisons

News / National

by Staff reporter

JUSTICE minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has appealed to Treasury for support to set up more magistrates courts, as well as refurbish prisons which are currently in a deplorable state.In his presentation during a parliamentary pre-budget seminar this week, Ziyambi said courts were needed in areas such as Epworth, Mabvuku and Dzivarasekwa in Harare."We are also appealing to the Finance ministry to ensure that we have access to courts in rural areas where people travel long distances to access justice".On prison infrastructure, Ziyambi said it needed refurbishment so that prisoners have descent accommodation. He said there were plans to construct an open prison in Marondera, which Treasury should also support with a budget allocation to solve overcrowding at the country's prisons.Ziyambi said lack of magistrates courts had resulted in some court cases taking longer to finalise, thereby denying people justice.Conditions in Zimbabwean prisons have been described as inhuman and a "death trap".