Zacras tells govt to license more community radio stations

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations (Zacras) has called on government to license more community radio stations to assist in the fight against COVID-19.Government in February announced it would license at least 10 community radio stations by June.However, there has been no movement in that regard as none have been licensed so far.Government approved a budget of $92 000 per community for the radio stations.Zambia has more than 50 community radio stations, while Tanzania boasts of 204, of which 21 were online.South Africa has 40 commercial radio stations and 256 community radio stations, making a total of 296.In a statement on Twitter yesterday, Zacras said: "Community radio stations should be licensed as part of an agenda to fight the COVID-19 pandemic as they provide a channel for authorities to communicate with communities at a local level."Radio is arguably the most important source of information for the majority of rural dwellers. If licensed, community radio stations have the potential to provide a voice for the marginalised sections of society.