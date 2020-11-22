Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zacras tells govt to license more community radio stations

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations (Zacras) has called on government to license more community radio stations to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

Government in February announced it would license at least 10 community radio stations by June.

However, there has been no movement in that regard as none have been licensed so far.

Government approved a budget of $92 000 per community for the radio stations.

Zambia has more than 50 community radio stations, while Tanzania boasts of 204, of which 21 were online.

South Africa has 40 commercial radio stations and 256 community radio stations, making a total of 296.

In a statement on Twitter yesterday, Zacras said: "Community radio stations should be licensed as part of an agenda to fight the COVID-19 pandemic as they provide a channel for authorities to communicate with communities at a local level.

"Radio is arguably the most important source of information for the majority of rural dwellers. If licensed, community radio stations have the potential to provide a voice for the marginalised sections of society.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Fitch and Moody's downgrade South Africa's credit ratings further

36 mins ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa's corruption crack team targets Chiwenga?

44 mins ago | 275 Views

White farmers lease farms as beneficiaries give up, says Biti

45 mins ago | 133 Views

Activist demands govt to disclose Zimbabwe's total debt

45 mins ago | 25 Views

Guvamombe seeks acquittal

46 mins ago | 34 Views

Opposition hails Chiwenga for promising land to youths

46 mins ago | 64 Views

Mugabe minister linked Zinara workers in $2 million fuel levy scandal

47 mins ago | 92 Views

They want me dead, says Matemadanda

60 mins ago | 293 Views

Khupe MDC-T ship in troubled waters

1 hr ago | 241 Views

Zimta boss in court for stocktheft

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Ziyambi appeals for support to refurbish prisons

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Mugabe son in-law's trial postponed to next year

1 hr ago | 60 Views

We are not enemies of the State, says Majongwe

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Sheriff accused of dereliction of duty

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Dembare gets UK kit deal

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Of Zanu-PF and poisoning

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa jail cell number 841/66 clothing brand launched

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Ke Yona TV hits ground running Appoints Cont chairperson

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Ex-top cop Veterai dies

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Heavy rains expected

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Chamisa's MDC failure-bound foray to the countryside

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 54 ZNA officers

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Govt to revisit vehicle policy

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Kazembe Kazembe in trouble over G40 links

10 hrs ago | 2984 Views

Chamisa impoverishing MDC members on the altar of political correctness

10 hrs ago | 890 Views

Ginimbi's family says they are not burning his clothes

10 hrs ago | 1600 Views

52 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 559 Views

Stolen Zimbabwe cattle rustled into Mozambique

10 hrs ago | 472 Views

Remains of Ginimbi's foreign friends repatriated

10 hrs ago | 1021 Views

'More than half of $18 bln stimulus package disbursed to date'

12 hrs ago | 337 Views

Matemadanda back at work

12 hrs ago | 768 Views

Separation of trial granted in Mamombe case

12 hrs ago | 301 Views

3 more Covid-19 deaths

12 hrs ago | 526 Views

Esigodini mine incident: Stakeholders urged to resume efforts to retrieve bodies

12 hrs ago | 481 Views

Separation of trial granted in Mamombe case

14 hrs ago | 839 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law back in court

15 hrs ago | 2312 Views

Trump, Chamisa birds of the same feather

15 hrs ago | 642 Views

Open Letter to the heads of state of SADC nations

15 hrs ago | 643 Views

Bushiri's extradition: A humbling experience for Mzansi

15 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Prostitute fined for stealing from client

19 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Spirit Medium aid killed with machetes

21 hrs ago | 3500 Views

Need 'very hard-working' ethics back to fix Zimbabwe - no, need thinking caps on

22 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Mnangagwa living in constant fear of coup - as long economic meltdown remains so too will coup threat

22 hrs ago | 3016 Views

Stand up for sit down - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 21st November 2020

22 hrs ago | 864 Views

Watch: Xenophobia marches flair up in South Africa (Nov 2020) pt1

22 hrs ago | 2088 Views

Watch: Xenophobia marches flair up in South Africa (Nov 2020) pt2

22 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Chiwenga goes after fake Covid-19 certificates conmen

24 hrs ago | 2405 Views

Mugabe's company loses case against former manager

24 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Mamombe's case: JSC intervenes

24 hrs ago | 5025 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days