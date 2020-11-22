News / National
Zimta boss in court for stocktheft
1 hr ago | Views
A Zimbabwe Teachers association (Zimta) provincial chief executive Lewis Banda (55) was arraigned before a Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera yesterday for stocktheft.
Banda is jointly charged with Tafadzwa Muchenje (33) and Donald Mukombe.
The trio was granted $10 000 bail each and remanded to December 4.
The State led by Carol Mupazviriwo alleges that on November 17, the trio stole a cow from Brighton Mudzongachiso and loaded it onto a Zimta vehicle.
Working on a tip-off, the police managed to arrest the trio.
Banda is jointly charged with Tafadzwa Muchenje (33) and Donald Mukombe.
The State led by Carol Mupazviriwo alleges that on November 17, the trio stole a cow from Brighton Mudzongachiso and loaded it onto a Zimta vehicle.
Working on a tip-off, the police managed to arrest the trio.
Source - newsday