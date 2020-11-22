Broken bottles used to rob man

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Three suspected robbers allegedly used broken bottles to rob a Bindura man of his US$1280.Two of the robbers are at large while Timothy Kapiri (32) who is of no fixed abode appeared before Bindura magistrate Ethel Chichera yesterday and was remanded in custody to December 4.Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on November 8 the trio met the complainant who was coming from a friend's birthday party at night.The suspects were wielding broken bottles and chased after the complainant at Bindura marketplace.They caught up with him and threatening to stab him while ordering him to surrender all the money he had.He gave them the money and they let him go.He filed a police report leading to the arrest of Kapiri.