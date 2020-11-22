Latest News Editor's Choice


Hailstorm destroys schools in Zvishavane

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PREPARATIONS for final examinations at Dambudzo Secondary and Lundi Primary schools in Zvishavane have been affected after a violent hailstorm destroyed infrastructure at the two learning institutions this Monday.

The rains were met with relief in Zvishavane but not at Dambudzo secondary and Lundi primary schools, where classroom blocks were destroyed by a hailstorm on Monday.

This comes with less than a week before grade seven examinations and a fortnight ahead of ordinary level exams.

Lessons have since been suspended to clear debris at Dambudzo secondary school while the local leadership and school administrators at Lundi primary school convened an urgent meeting this Tuesday to map the way forward.

The hailstorm which destroyed infrastructure at Dambudzo secondary, as well as three classroom blocks and a teacher's cottage at Lundi primary school, also left a trail of destruction in the neighbouring village and business centre.

Source - zbc

