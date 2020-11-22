Minister up for 'child labour'

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Mashonaland Central provincial affairs minister Senator Monica Mavhunga has been sucked into a child labour storm amid allegations that she hired a 14-year-old boy and gave him hard labour for two days at her farm.Father to the boy (name supplied) told Bulawayo24 that his boy went missing on Friday without his knowledge and was returned on Sunday by the Minister's daughter."My child went missing for two days after he was taken by the minister's daughter by the name Fortunate Mavhunga only to be returned on Sunday night after hard labour," lamented the father.The father further claims that the police refused to accept his report saying the minister was immune to arrest."I went to Chiwaridzo police station to file a report and they refused to take my report saying the minister was immune to arrest."Contacted for comment Mavhunga dismissed the claims saying nothing like that ever happened."I am hearing this news from you nothing like that ever happened that is a lie," Mavhunga said.Last year the Mashonaland central minister of state was also hooked up in a dubious land redistribution involving a centenary man who accused her of attempting to grab his productive land for her relatives