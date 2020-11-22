Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Minister up for 'child labour'

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
Mashonaland Central provincial affairs minister Senator Monica Mavhunga has been sucked into a child labour storm amid allegations that she hired a 14-year-old boy and gave him hard labour for two days at her farm.

Father to the boy (name supplied) told Bulawayo24 that his boy went missing on Friday without his knowledge and was returned on Sunday by the Minister's daughter.

"My child went missing for two days after he was taken by the minister's daughter by the name Fortunate Mavhunga only to be returned on Sunday night after hard labour," lamented the father.

The father further claims that the police refused to accept his report saying the minister was immune to arrest.

"I went to Chiwaridzo police station to file a report and they refused to take my report saying the minister was immune to arrest."

Contacted for comment Mavhunga dismissed the claims saying nothing like that ever happened.

"I am hearing this news from you nothing like that ever happened that is a lie," Mavhunga said.

Last year the Mashonaland central minister of state was also hooked up in a dubious land redistribution involving a centenary man who accused her of attempting to grab his productive land for her relatives

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Wicknell Chivayo case fails to kick-off

55 mins ago | 69 Views

Zim dollar continues to firm against the greenback

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Former Minister acquitted

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Hailstorm destroys schools in Zvishavane

4 hrs ago | 717 Views

Econet marginally adjusts voice bundle tariffs

4 hrs ago | 636 Views

Make a difference: helping your parents financially, amidst tough times

7 hrs ago | 910 Views

Failed economic blueprints

10 hrs ago | 1069 Views

CMG presents ZAA Global Virtual Summit

10 hrs ago | 277 Views

Broken bottles used to rob man

12 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Fitch and Moody's downgrade South Africa's credit ratings further

15 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Mnangagwa's corruption crack team targets Chiwenga?

15 hrs ago | 13610 Views

White farmers lease farms as beneficiaries give up, says Biti

15 hrs ago | 3519 Views

Activist demands govt to disclose Zimbabwe's total debt

15 hrs ago | 570 Views

Guvamombe seeks acquittal

15 hrs ago | 989 Views

Opposition hails Chiwenga for promising land to youths

15 hrs ago | 2159 Views

Mugabe minister linked Zinara workers in $2 million fuel levy scandal

15 hrs ago | 2130 Views

They want me dead, says Matemadanda

16 hrs ago | 5972 Views

Khupe MDC-T ship in troubled waters

16 hrs ago | 3481 Views

Zimta boss in court for stocktheft

16 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Zacras tells govt to license more community radio stations

16 hrs ago | 131 Views

Ziyambi appeals for support to refurbish prisons

16 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mugabe son in-law's trial postponed to next year

16 hrs ago | 791 Views

We are not enemies of the State, says Majongwe

16 hrs ago | 882 Views

Sheriff accused of dereliction of duty

16 hrs ago | 254 Views

Dembare gets UK kit deal

16 hrs ago | 529 Views

Of Zanu-PF and poisoning

16 hrs ago | 645 Views

Mnangagwa jail cell number 841/66 clothing brand launched

16 hrs ago | 4215 Views

Ke Yona TV hits ground running Appoints Cont chairperson

16 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Ex-top cop Veterai dies

16 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Heavy rains expected

16 hrs ago | 2157 Views

Chamisa's MDC failure-bound foray to the countryside

16 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 54 ZNA officers

16 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Govt to revisit vehicle policy

16 hrs ago | 2543 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days