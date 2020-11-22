Latest News Editor's Choice


Former Minister acquitted

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago
FORMER Cabinet minister Nicholas Goche who was facing a stock theft charge has been acquitted by Bindura magistrate Tinashe Ndokera.

Goche (79) was being accused of stealing 18 steers valued at $18000.

The state alleged that on November 13, 2018, Goche allegedly sold 40 beasts to Mupanedengu.

Mupanedengu paid for the cattle through a bank transfer and collected 22 steers, leaving behind 18 steers.

On a unknown date last year, Goche allegedly disposed of the 18 steers worth US$18 000 without Mupanedengu's consent.

When Mupanedengu approached Goche to collect the remaining beasts, the ex-minister indicated that he had sold them.

Carol Mupazviriwo represented the state.

Source - Byo24News

