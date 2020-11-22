Zim dollar continues to firm against the greenback

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwe dollar continues to firm against the greenback despite a marginal loss at this Tuesday's RBZ forex Auction after moving from 81.71 to 81.82 per one United States Dollar.A total of 470 bids were received with all qualifying bids valued at almost 33 Million United States dollars being satisfied, demonstrating the Central Bank's capacity to sustain the forex auction system.The highest allocation of approximately 15 million United States dollars went to raw materials.