Wicknell Chivayo case fails to kick-off

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago
THE trial of Wicknell Chivayo, his company-Intratrek and former Zimbabwe Power Company chairman Stanley Kazhanje today failed to kick-off after the prosecutor handling the matter failed to attend court for the hearing.

Chivayo, who is also representing his company and Kazhanje appeared at the Harare magistrates court where their fraud trial was supposed to have kicked-off, but prosecutor Mr Brian Vito was said to be in Bulawayo.

Mr Vito is said to have incurred a breakdown in Bulawayo.

Magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe rolled the matter to tomorrow when Mr Vito is expected to have returned from Bulawayo.

The matter was set down for trial after the Supreme Court reversed Chivayo acquittal by the High Court on fraud involving US$5,6 million emanating from the Zimbabwe Power Company’s Gwanda solar project.
Initially, the trial had been set for today and tomorrow.

Ms Farirai Undenge appeared for the State while advocate Lewis Uriri appeared for Chivayo and his company and also stood in for advocate Sylvester Hashiti who is representing Kazhanje.

Source - Herald

Most Popular In 7 Days