Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa ally survives Covid 19

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister, Senator Larry Mavima has become one of the high profile figures to survive the Covid-19 virus after he tested negative to the virus today following weeks in isolation after initially testing positive.

Senator Mavima has been in isolation since the beginning of the month after he tested positive to Covid-19. In an interview, Sen Mavima who is also the provincial Covid 19 taskforce chairperson said he has fully recovered and was now ready to resume his duties.

"I have fully recovered from the virus and this morning I received my results and I am now negative.

"I would like to thank Government for the support, the doctors who worked hard attending to me and the prayers I got from the loving Zimbabweans during the time I was diagnosed until I recovered," he said.

Sen Mavima said he will be the Midlands province's Covid 19 survivors ambassador and will be sharing the message to prevent the spread of disease.

"The disease is real, we still have the disease in our midst so we need to be very careful and responsible. We need to follow recommended guidelines like putting on our masks properly for Covid 19 has no bounderies, it can attack anyone nomatter the position or post in life," he said.

Sen Mavima said the country needs not return to a full scale lockdown and urged Zimbabweans not to take the Covid 19 virus lightly.

"There has been visible laxity in terms of following recommended health procedures and it is worrisome. We need to properly put on our masks, maintain social distancing and always sanitise because no one needs to revert back to the initial lockdown situation but as Zimbabweans we need to be responsible always," he said.

The country has of late recorded a spike in new Covid 19 infections, triggering fears that the new wave could force Government to reintroduce lockdown measures to combat the virus.

Some European countries recently reintroduced lockdowns as cases of new Covid 19 infections continue to surge.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Khupe, Chamisa mindless quarrel must end'

1 hr ago | 95 Views

'Massive diarrhoea outbreak at Chikurubi'

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe facing shortage of psychiatrists

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe's batty sore losers

1 hr ago | 22 Views

'I want to go and preach, exorcise demons in the US'

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Fears over 2020 Exams

1 hr ago | 45 Views

NUST to conduct Gukurahundi DNA tests

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe scores high in Africa electricity regulatory rankings

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo on tomorrow

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Wicknell Chivayo case fails to kick-off

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zim dollar continues to firm against the greenback

3 hrs ago | 565 Views

Former Minister acquitted

4 hrs ago | 804 Views

Minister up for 'child labour'

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

Hailstorm destroys schools in Zvishavane

6 hrs ago | 873 Views

Econet marginally adjusts voice bundle tariffs

6 hrs ago | 905 Views

Make a difference: helping your parents financially, amidst tough times

10 hrs ago | 997 Views

Failed economic blueprints

12 hrs ago | 1103 Views

CMG presents ZAA Global Virtual Summit

13 hrs ago | 294 Views

Broken bottles used to rob man

14 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Fitch and Moody's downgrade South Africa's credit ratings further

18 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Mnangagwa's corruption crack team targets Chiwenga?

18 hrs ago | 14203 Views

White farmers lease farms as beneficiaries give up, says Biti

18 hrs ago | 3605 Views

Activist demands govt to disclose Zimbabwe's total debt

18 hrs ago | 576 Views

Guvamombe seeks acquittal

18 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Opposition hails Chiwenga for promising land to youths

18 hrs ago | 2225 Views

Mugabe minister linked Zinara workers in $2 million fuel levy scandal

18 hrs ago | 2156 Views

They want me dead, says Matemadanda

18 hrs ago | 6131 Views

Khupe MDC-T ship in troubled waters

18 hrs ago | 3544 Views

Zimta boss in court for stocktheft

18 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Zacras tells govt to license more community radio stations

18 hrs ago | 131 Views

Ziyambi appeals for support to refurbish prisons

18 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mugabe son in-law's trial postponed to next year

18 hrs ago | 829 Views

We are not enemies of the State, says Majongwe

18 hrs ago | 904 Views

Sheriff accused of dereliction of duty

18 hrs ago | 261 Views

Dembare gets UK kit deal

18 hrs ago | 551 Views

Of Zanu-PF and poisoning

18 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mnangagwa jail cell number 841/66 clothing brand launched

18 hrs ago | 4393 Views

Ke Yona TV hits ground running Appoints Cont chairperson

18 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Ex-top cop Veterai dies

18 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Heavy rains expected

18 hrs ago | 2204 Views

Chamisa's MDC failure-bound foray to the countryside

18 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 54 ZNA officers

18 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Govt to revisit vehicle policy

18 hrs ago | 2633 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days