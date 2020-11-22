Zanu-PF Politburo on tomorrow

News / National

by Staff reporter

The revolutionary ZANU-PF party is holding its Politburo meeting tomorrow at its headquarters in Harare.In a statement, the party`s Acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Patrick Chinamasa urged members to be punctual."The Secretary for Administration Dr O. M Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday 25 November 2020 at the home of the People`s Revolution ZANU-PF Headquarters commencing 10:00am," reads the statement.All members are expected to be seated by 09:45am. A number of issues are expected to be addressed.Some of the issues expected to be discussed are the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) election process which is currently under way in the remaining eight rural provinces.The party has already put in place DCC structures in Harare and Bulawayo, with the restructuring of the two metropolitan provinces already underway.DCCs were reintroduced after the party dissolved Harare and Bulawayo provincial party structures.