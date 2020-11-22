Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fears over 2020 Exams

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
EDUCATION stakeholders have expressed fears that the teachers' strike could compromise this year's Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) results for Ordinary and Advanced level candidates.

This comes as the country recorded a drop in the overall June examinations national pass rate, with Ordinary Level candidates recording 17,91 percent, representing an 82 percent failure rate, while the percentage pass rate for Advanced Level candidates was 67,06 percent.

In comparison to the June 2019 session, about 3 218 Ordinary Level candidates wrote five or more subjects and 742 of these passed five or more subjects with grade C or better, resulting in a national percentage pass rate of 23,06 percent.

On the other hand, 2 638 candidates wrote two or more Advanced Level subjects and 1 769 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects, translating to a 67,06 percent pass rate compared to 68,6 percent in 2019.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) president Obert Masaraure told the Daily News yesterday that as stakeholders they were worried about the reputation of the county's education system if the November examinations were allowed to go ahead.

"We are not only preoccupied with results, which are usually doctored to conform to a desired normal distribution curve. We are more concerned with the exit profile of the learner and the overall quality of our education system," Masaraure said.

"Imposing examinations on these unprepared learners compromises our education and the exit profile of learners. Our learners are transiting to next learning levels without acquiring critical mandatory knowledge."

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary general Raymond Majongwe weighed in, saying it would be foolhardy to read much into the results of the June examination as the majority of the candidates were those retaking them after initially failing.

"Those results do not even reflect the extent to which knowledge was acquired. Those low pass rates, I can assure you, were tampered with by the authorities who wanted to project a picture of normalcy, that nothing has really changed compared to last year.

"The truth of the matter is that those sitting for the November examination were last taught in March and to think that they will sit an examination and come out with a credible result is the height of tomfoolery.

The authorities must sober up and ask themselves where they intend to take this country's education. They are killing our children. There is no examination to talk about. It's all unreasonable," Majongwe said.

The total number of Advanced Level candidates who sat for the June 2020 examination was 5 058 compared to 5 923 in 2019, a decrease of 865, which is 14,6 percent.

This comes as the government is insisting on going ahead with this year's November public examinations notwithstanding the fact that teachers have been on strike since schools reopened in September after they closed in March as part of the government's attempt to combat the spread of the deadly Covid-19.

The teachers are now divided over the recent 41 percent pay increase that the government offered them, with some accepting the offer while some insist on being paid US$520 or the equivalent.

This year's candidate entry for both Ordinary and Advanced Levels were low compared to 2019.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Khupe, Chamisa mindless quarrel must end'

60 mins ago | 95 Views

'Massive diarrhoea outbreak at Chikurubi'

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe facing shortage of psychiatrists

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe's batty sore losers

1 hr ago | 21 Views

'I want to go and preach, exorcise demons in the US'

1 hr ago | 63 Views

NUST to conduct Gukurahundi DNA tests

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe scores high in Africa electricity regulatory rankings

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo on tomorrow

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa ally survives Covid 19

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Wicknell Chivayo case fails to kick-off

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zim dollar continues to firm against the greenback

3 hrs ago | 565 Views

Former Minister acquitted

4 hrs ago | 804 Views

Minister up for 'child labour'

4 hrs ago | 521 Views

Hailstorm destroys schools in Zvishavane

6 hrs ago | 873 Views

Econet marginally adjusts voice bundle tariffs

6 hrs ago | 904 Views

Make a difference: helping your parents financially, amidst tough times

10 hrs ago | 997 Views

Failed economic blueprints

12 hrs ago | 1103 Views

CMG presents ZAA Global Virtual Summit

13 hrs ago | 294 Views

Broken bottles used to rob man

14 hrs ago | 1870 Views

Fitch and Moody's downgrade South Africa's credit ratings further

18 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Mnangagwa's corruption crack team targets Chiwenga?

18 hrs ago | 14202 Views

White farmers lease farms as beneficiaries give up, says Biti

18 hrs ago | 3605 Views

Activist demands govt to disclose Zimbabwe's total debt

18 hrs ago | 576 Views

Guvamombe seeks acquittal

18 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Opposition hails Chiwenga for promising land to youths

18 hrs ago | 2224 Views

Mugabe minister linked Zinara workers in $2 million fuel levy scandal

18 hrs ago | 2156 Views

They want me dead, says Matemadanda

18 hrs ago | 6131 Views

Khupe MDC-T ship in troubled waters

18 hrs ago | 3544 Views

Zimta boss in court for stocktheft

18 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Zacras tells govt to license more community radio stations

18 hrs ago | 131 Views

Ziyambi appeals for support to refurbish prisons

18 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mugabe son in-law's trial postponed to next year

18 hrs ago | 829 Views

We are not enemies of the State, says Majongwe

18 hrs ago | 904 Views

Sheriff accused of dereliction of duty

18 hrs ago | 261 Views

Dembare gets UK kit deal

18 hrs ago | 551 Views

Of Zanu-PF and poisoning

18 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mnangagwa jail cell number 841/66 clothing brand launched

18 hrs ago | 4393 Views

Ke Yona TV hits ground running Appoints Cont chairperson

18 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Ex-top cop Veterai dies

18 hrs ago | 1506 Views

Heavy rains expected

18 hrs ago | 2204 Views

Chamisa's MDC failure-bound foray to the countryside

18 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 54 ZNA officers

18 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Govt to revisit vehicle policy

18 hrs ago | 2633 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days