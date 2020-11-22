'I want to go and preach, exorcise demons in the US'

Latest News Editor's Choice


LAWYER and preacher Joshua Chirambwe's bid to regain his passport to travel to the United States (US) to "exorcise demons and preach" failed after his application was turned down at the Harare Magistrates' Court.

Chirambwe, who recently grabbed the headlines for allegedly prophesying the death o Harare socialite Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure, is currently on remand after he was granted bail in a pending matter.

He is jointly charged with another lawyer, Tapiwa Makanza, on allegations of conniving with advocate Thabani Mpofu to create a fictitious person by the name Simbarashe Zuze and filed a Constitutional Court application challenging the appointment of Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi.

Chirambwe had approached the court seeking the release of his passport so that he could fly to the US next month.

He told Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti that he leads a huge ministry in the US and he wants to travel there to minister the word of God for the greater part of December.

Chirambwe said he has also received an invite from the Walters family in Florida to come and exorcise demons from their two children.

State counsel Michael Reza opposed the application, saying in his observation of the religious realm, no "prophet" visited the sick, but it is the other way round.

"His current claim to fame is prophesying the death of…Kadungure. However, as an accused person, his right to movement is curtailed. "I have seen other prophets such as (Walter) Magaya, TB Joshua ― the prophet does not visit the sick, but the other way round," he submitted.

The State said Chirambwe was recently in court demanding a trial date which they are ready to give him on his next appearance.

Chirambwe responded, saying the State was seeking to stop him from fulfilling his calling to preach the word of God. The court yesterday declined to grant his application, concurring with the State that Chirambwe was seeking a trial date hence he should stand trial.

Source - dailynews

