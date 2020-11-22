Cops in US$6,000 bribery storm

News / National

Three police officers stationed at the Braeside Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Harare reportedly demanded US$6 000 from a suspect they had arrested for illegally possessing 3 000 bottles of BronCleer cough syrup in exchange for her freedom.The suspect failed to raise the amount they demanded and gave them US$4 200. On top of the money, they allegedly took 100 bottles of BroncoCleer, before releasing the suspect.BronCleer, a cough syrup with high alcohol content and containing the restricted codeine, is banned in Zimbabwe, but is popular with drug-abusers. It is commonly known by its street name, "Bronco".Donald Dube (32), Charles Ndumo (35) and Innocent Madziya (37) yesterday appeared before magistrate, Mrs Judith Taruvinga, facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as public officers. They were granted $3 000 bail each and remanded to January 11 next year for routine remand.Prosecuting, Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on October 8 at around 8pm, the three who were on duty, received information that there was a truck loaded with "Bronco".Acting upon the information, they proceeded to a truck stop along Bulawayo Road and found the truck.Philda Makumbe owned the goods, which included 60 boxes of 50x100ml Bronco. The three cops identified themselves and ordered that the boxes be loaded into their car. They allegedly started demanding US$6 000 from Makumbe so that they could release her together with the goods. However, she said she did not have money.They then took Makumbe and her brother to the police station where they allegedly continued demanding a bribe.Makumbe later gave in and ordered her brother to look for the money and he brought US$4 200, which was handed over to the trio. On top of the money, it is alleged that they also took two boxes of the cough syrup and returned the remaining 58 boxes to Makumbe and released her.Four days later, Makumbe reported the matter to the police and upon getting wind of the report, the trio allegedly booked one box of the syrup into their duty book.Further, to cover up their offence, the trio rearrested Makumbe on allegations of possessing one box of Bronco, which they had booked and took her to Mbare court. Investigations led to the arrest of the three.