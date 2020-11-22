Zanu PF attends to demolition of houses

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU PF national Political Commissar Victor Matemadanda yesterday continued with interactive meetings with Harare South residents where he received concerns regarding the regularisation of their stands.During his interactive session in Ushewokunze, the residents said they were living in fear of demolition threats of their houses by officials from the Consolidated Farming Investment (CFI) Holdings Limited, which claims ownership to the land.The threats, the residents said have put on hold plans to develop their houses as some law enforcement agents are allegedly taking the law into their own hands by destroying some of the houses.In response to the residents' concerns, Matemadanda said the Government will look into the matter and come up with a solution."I cannot start by accusing anyone at the moment as I first need to investigate all these allegations being raised. However, in terms of the law, no one should take the law into their own hands by destroying houses or structures. This should be done by someone who is neutral," he said.According to the residents, former legislator Shadreck Mashayamombe connived with the CFI Holdings Limited project manager, Mr Taurai Shava, to acquire the land for resell."The law does not allow CFI to come and destroy these structures because from what I heard Mashayamombe connived with Shava. Shava must not do this. He must not take the law into his own hands. He must be patient while the party consults."We are going to probe further and look into both sides. However, Government will not hesitate to take back the land if there are any anomalies. But what I can assure you is that no one is going to leave this place for now," said Matemadanda.He urged the party supporters to remain united as he was going to submit their grievances to the party leadership."Our President is a listening President and that is the reason why he has been on record preaching about re-engagement. We are going to look into these issues and come with a positive answer," Matemadanda said.Zanu PF provincial chairperson Goodwills Masimirembwa said the party was not protecting any land barons but the victims who were prejudiced as they also needed assistance.The party's acting Secretary for Youth Affairs Tendai Chirau echoed the same sentiments and warned land barons who abuse the party's name that the long arm of the law will catch up with them."We would also want to warn them not to use the part youths to protect their illicit deals and this is not allowed during this new dispensation," he said.Matemadanda was accompanied by Zanu PF Harare provincial interim executive members led by chairperson Masimirembwa, Godfrey Gomwe (vice chairman), Ephraim Fundukwa (Secretary for Administration), Kudakwashe Damson (Political Commissar), Hardlife Maposa (Secretary for Security), and Betty Kaseke (Women's League chairperson), among others.