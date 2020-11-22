Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Only Matabeleland and Midlands chiefs to be used for Gukurahundi genocide cover-ups

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Chief THE President of the Chiefs' Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira has said only chiefs from Matabeleland and Midlands provinces whose people were affected by Gukurahundi will participate in reburials of victims as part of the national healing process.

Government will now only be involved in funding the process as part of initiatives to address the emotive issue and promote greater national healing. Also, Government is set to start issuing essential national documents such as birth certificates to children of some of the people affected by Gukurahundi.

Since he came to power, President Mnangagwa has lived up to his promise to address and openly discuss issues and challenges surrounding the disturbances that happened in the 1980s in order to promote national healing and development.

Speaking during the relaunch of the Zunde raMambo/ Isiphala se Nkosi programme at Chief Mapanzure's homestead in Zvishavane on Saturday, Chief Charumbira said traditional leaders from the affected provinces will be involved in reburials contrary to some media reports that all the chiefs across the country were going to take part in the programme.

"We have heard lies being thrown in the media. They are saying we have been captured to white-wash the Gukurahundi reburials. Well, let me make it clear that is not the case. Only chiefs from Matabeleland and Midlands provinces who have their people affected by Gukurahundi will partake in the programme," he said.

It was impossible, Chief Charumbira said, for, for example, a chief from Mashonaland to be involved in the reburial of victims from Midlands.

"How can a chief from Mashonaland go and start leading the reburials that may happen in Tsholotsho? That is not practical. That is not possible. The position is that chiefs in whose area there are graves and there is need for burials, then those will take part in those programmes," he said.

Chief Charumbira said the rest of the chiefs under the Chiefs' Council just endorsed an initiative for traditional leaders taking leadership in the process of addressing Gukurahundi issues.

He said as the Government inches towards closure and healing from the period through collective dialogue, it is the role of the chiefs to support the initiative as they are the custodians of cultural values. Chief Charumbira said it was shocking that there were some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) funded by Western countries that wanted to sensationalise the matter so as to divide people and their Government. He said NGOs should stick to their mandate as given by the Government and not to cause mayhem and despondency.

"We are saying no to NGOs that divide the people, that tell lies, that have an agenda to discredit our Government. The Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa has been sincere, has been honest and is working towards national healing. We must all support such initiatives," said Chief Charumbira.

He said there was no room for tribalism in Zimbabwe adding that as traditional chiefs, they were all united and behind President Mnangagwa and his vision.

"There is no room for tribalism in Zimbabwe. From the communities we stay in, we say no to tribalism. We urge you to be like the chiefs who work together and that is a Zimbabwe we want as we walk towards Vision 2030," said Chief Charumbira.

Present at the relaunch were members of the Chiefs' Council who included Chief Mtshane Khumalo. President Mnangagwa has made a commitment to confront the country's difficult past by resolving outstanding issues associated with the disturbances that took place soon after Independence.

Government is also set to start issuing civic documents to children of the victims of the disturbances, including death certificates for those who died.

Speaking during a stakeholders' meeting with tertiary institutions in Matabeleland in Bulawayo on Monday, the Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda said Government is in the process of working on a law that will be used as a guideline when the process of reburials of Gukurahundi victims starts.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC frets over infiltration

59 mins ago | 294 Views

Chikurubi Prison boss admits to overcrowding

59 mins ago | 68 Views

2 Zimbabwe students awarded Rhodes scholarships

59 mins ago | 152 Views

Tenant attacks landlord with an axe

60 mins ago | 146 Views

Has democracy deserted MDC?

60 mins ago | 139 Views

Zanu-PF gold wars turn nasty

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Mthuli Ncube shoots down $1,1 trillion budget proposal

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: Court sets aside full week for Nyagura trial

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Mnangagwa to tighten COVID-19 lockdown measures

1 hr ago | 317 Views

High Court bars ex-minister from evicting white farmer

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Lawyer fails to account for deceased's US$3m estate

1 hr ago | 139 Views

New US envoy to UN good news for HRDs, claims Coltart

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Biti slams govt over 'economic malaise'

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe Airforce plane crashes

1 hr ago | 196 Views

1,200 defiant nurses struck off payroll

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Zanu PF attends to demolition of houses

1 hr ago | 106 Views

New city takes shape in Mt Hampden

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Cops in US$6,000 bribery storm

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Rushwaya faces long wait for bail hearing

1 hr ago | 65 Views

SA likely to return to lockdown

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Chamisa's MDC plots to burn Zimbabwe Government buildings?

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Solving youth unemployment problem in Zimbabwe by leveraging digital economy

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Most Famous Sports Bettors in the World

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Khupe, Chamisa mindless quarrel must end'

8 hrs ago | 924 Views

'Massive diarrhoea outbreak at Chikurubi'

8 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zimbabwe facing shortage of psychiatrists

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe's batty sore losers

8 hrs ago | 182 Views

'I want to go and preach, exorcise demons in the US'

8 hrs ago | 777 Views

Fears over 2020 Exams

8 hrs ago | 565 Views

NUST to conduct Gukurahundi DNA tests

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe scores high in Africa electricity regulatory rankings

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo on tomorrow

8 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa ally survives Covid 19

8 hrs ago | 115 Views

Wicknell Chivayo case fails to kick-off

10 hrs ago | 576 Views

Zim dollar continues to firm against the greenback

11 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Former Minister acquitted

11 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Minister up for 'child labour'

11 hrs ago | 901 Views

Hailstorm destroys schools in Zvishavane

13 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Econet marginally adjusts voice bundle tariffs

13 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Make a difference: helping your parents financially, amidst tough times

17 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Failed economic blueprints

19 hrs ago | 1176 Views

CMG presents ZAA Global Virtual Summit

20 hrs ago | 329 Views

Broken bottles used to rob man

21 hrs ago | 1950 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days