New US envoy to UN good news for HRDs, claims Coltart

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance treasurer-general David Coltart yesterday welcomed the appointment of United States human rights defender and career diplomat Linda ThomasGreenfield as US ambassador to the United Nations, saying her appointment would ensure issues of democracy and human rights receive attention.Thomas-Greenfield once penned an article about Zimbabwe based on the late former President Robert Mugabe's removal from power in 2017.Coltart said her appointment bode well for Zimbabweans' struggle to promote democracy and constitutionalism."I don't know what she is going to do. The main point is that she is sympathetic to human rights issues. Her appointment definitely puts Zimbabwe on her radar since she has an understanding of the ongoing persecution of journalists, opposition activists and human rights defenders," Coltart said.Recently, the United States and Britain threatened to slap Zimbabwe with more sanctions overbhuman rights violations.