Lawyer fails to account for deceased's US$3m estate

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A LEGAL practitioner and executor of the estate of a deceased businessman has been arraigned before the courts after failing to account for cash and property worth US$3 million which he registered on behalf of the deceased.

Bhekithemba Mlauzi, a lawyer with Nyama Law Firm, was last week released on $10 000 bail by magistrate Judith Taruvinga on charges of theft of trust property after he failed to account for property worth US$3 million which belonged to the now-deceased, Ondre J Gombar.

Gombar, who was the director of Drill Deep Company, died on February 6, 2020 and left Isdory Israel Kembo as the succeeding director of the company.

The State alleges that when Gombar passed on, he left US$100 000 and R250 000 in his house.

On February 19, 2020, the accused registered Gombar's estate at the Master of High Court.

On the State inventory, he listed various company properties which included seven vehicles, three borehole drilling machines, a plot in Plumtree and the US$100 000 and R250 000 cash.

When Kembo approached him with regards to the estate, he failed to account for the property, except the plot in Plumtree.

Kembo then reported Mlauzi to the police.

The company only recovered US$250 000.

But in his bail application, Mlauzi through his lawyer Dumisani Mthombeni told the court that he did not convert any of the property to his own use.

As part of his bail conditions, Mlauzi was ordered to surrender his passport, report twice a week to the police and continue to reside at his Avondale residence.

He was also ordered not to interfere with the State's 10 witnesses in the matter.

Source - newsday

