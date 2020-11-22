Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube shoots down $1,1 trillion budget proposal

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube has shot down requests by different ministries and departments for a $1,1 trillion 2021 national budget due to inadequate revenue.

Ncube is expected to announce a $421 million budget in Parliament tomorrow, which is way below the bids made by different ministries and government departments.

The $1,1 trillion requests for the 2021 national budget were put forward by different ministries during a Parliament pre-budget seminar held in Harare at the weekend.

Ncube shot down their requests, saying the fiscal space was constrained.

"We have a limited budget which is constrained by what we can collect through taxes as revenues and what we can borrow from the market without destabilising the economy. Therefore, while it is desirable to allocate resources to almost all areas, it is not easy and you may find that the allocated resources may not be enough to meet your requests," Ncube said.

"I added up all the requests from the various ministries and departments, and they add up to $1,1 trillion. The GDP (gross domestic product) of Zimbabwe right now in 2020 is just over $1, 1 trillion and so the budget requests and the size of the economy are equal and therein lies the constraint," he said.

Ncube said the budget ceiling was dictated by the ability to collect revenue and willingness to pay taxes.

"There are so many tax evaders I tell you," he said.

Some of the departments that are underfunded include the Auditor-General's Office which is pivotal in curbing corruption and budgetary over-expenditure by government departments.

There were also requests that the 2021 budget should prioritise water and sanitation issues, and upgrading of dams amid severe water shortages in the country, which have crippled business operations.

Ncube faces challenges in ensuring that the civil service is remunerated decently. Different stakeholders called for a big budgetary allocation towards agriculture as it ensures food security.

In his response, Ncube said the 2021 budget would provide resources for irrigation development, drought-proofing, mechanisation, veterinary and extension services.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC frets over infiltration

1 hr ago | 319 Views

Chikurubi Prison boss admits to overcrowding

1 hr ago | 79 Views

2 Zimbabwe students awarded Rhodes scholarships

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Tenant attacks landlord with an axe

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Has democracy deserted MDC?

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF gold wars turn nasty

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: Court sets aside full week for Nyagura trial

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa to tighten COVID-19 lockdown measures

1 hr ago | 346 Views

High Court bars ex-minister from evicting white farmer

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Lawyer fails to account for deceased's US$3m estate

1 hr ago | 151 Views

New US envoy to UN good news for HRDs, claims Coltart

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Biti slams govt over 'economic malaise'

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Only Matabeleland and Midlands chiefs to be used for Gukurahundi genocide cover-ups

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe Airforce plane crashes

1 hr ago | 212 Views

1,200 defiant nurses struck off payroll

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zanu PF attends to demolition of houses

1 hr ago | 114 Views

New city takes shape in Mt Hampden

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Cops in US$6,000 bribery storm

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Rushwaya faces long wait for bail hearing

1 hr ago | 67 Views

SA likely to return to lockdown

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Chamisa's MDC plots to burn Zimbabwe Government buildings?

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Solving youth unemployment problem in Zimbabwe by leveraging digital economy

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Most Famous Sports Bettors in the World

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Khupe, Chamisa mindless quarrel must end'

8 hrs ago | 930 Views

'Massive diarrhoea outbreak at Chikurubi'

8 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimbabwe facing shortage of psychiatrists

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe's batty sore losers

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

'I want to go and preach, exorcise demons in the US'

8 hrs ago | 780 Views

Fears over 2020 Exams

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

NUST to conduct Gukurahundi DNA tests

8 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe scores high in Africa electricity regulatory rankings

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo on tomorrow

8 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa ally survives Covid 19

8 hrs ago | 115 Views

Wicknell Chivayo case fails to kick-off

10 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zim dollar continues to firm against the greenback

11 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Former Minister acquitted

11 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Minister up for 'child labour'

11 hrs ago | 905 Views

Hailstorm destroys schools in Zvishavane

13 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Econet marginally adjusts voice bundle tariffs

13 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Make a difference: helping your parents financially, amidst tough times

17 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Failed economic blueprints

19 hrs ago | 1176 Views

CMG presents ZAA Global Virtual Summit

20 hrs ago | 329 Views

Broken bottles used to rob man

21 hrs ago | 1950 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days