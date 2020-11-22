Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Calls for schools to close escalate

by Staff reporter
27 secs ago | Views
Authorities are seriously worried about the rising cases of Covid-19 cases in the education sector, amid growing calls for temporary closure of schools and colleges to curb the spread of the lethal disease.

This comes after Chinhoyi High School in Mash West became the latest institution yesterday to be hit by the global pandemic after 18 students tested positive for the virus.

Matopo High School in Matebeleland South has also reported 10 cases of students who have been infected by the disease that has killed millions around the world.


Source - Daily News

