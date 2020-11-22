Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government reviews boarding hostels capacities

by Staff reporter
26 secs ago | Views
Government is reviewing the maximum carrying capacity of all boarding school hostels after 184 pupils at John Tallach School in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North, tested positive of the COVID-19 while it is also set to intensify the enforcement of lockdown restrictions and measures as the country experienced a surge in the number of cases in the past three weeks.

Zimbabwe has recorded a cumulative 9 120 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 8 229 recoveries, and 265 deaths as at Monday this week while the national recovery rate is 90.2 percent with 7 650 of the COVID-19 positive cases are local transmissions.

New cases for Week 46 stood at 281, compared to 294 recorded in week 45 while the total number of PCR tests done during the reporting week is 6 191, up from 5 028 carried out during the previous week with the increase being attributed to wider utilisation of Gene Xpert machines.

Addressing 42th Post-Cabinet Press Briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said in response to COVID-19 positive cases reported at learning institutions following the full re-opening of schools, government had put in place measures to strengthen protective and preventative moves measures in boarding school environments.

"The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education with technical support from the Ministry of Health and Child Care was reviewing the maximum carrying capacity of all boarding hostels; conducting detailed inspection of boarding facilities; and targeted training of hostel matron, boarding masters as well as kitchen staff," she said.

To guarantee of fresh water to schools in need, the minister said $150 million was released to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for the drilling of boreholes.

Mutsvangwa said Cabinet had expressed concern over the increase in COVID-19 positive cases over the past three weeks reiterating that the lockdown and curfew measures previously announced were still subsisting.

"It should be noted that public bars, night clubs, beerhalls, casinos, betting shops and theatres are still not permitted to operate. The nation is informed that gatherings are still limited to two (2) persons, while authorised events such as weddings and church congregation as are limited to fifty (50) and one hundred (100) persons, respectively.

"The enforcement of lockdown measures will be intensified henceforth. It should be emphasized that where there is non-compliance to these regulations the low enforcement agencies will not hesitate to enforce the penalties prescribed," she said.

She advised the public to take all the necessary precautions to prevent a surge in COVID-19 positive cases ahead of the festive season.

"Those visiting the country should undergo COVID-19 tests in their countries of origin and bring valid COVID-19 negative results obtained within 48 hours of departure in line with WHO protocols.

"Meanwhile, a robust awareness creation programme is being rolled out under which the engagement of communities is being strengthened."

Cabinet advises that Natpharm and private companies have adequate stocks of most medicines and drugs required for the prevention, treatment and supportive management of COVID-19. Stocks of PPE are also sufficient to meet demand.

Meanwhile, Minister Mutsvangwa released learner attendance statistics for both primary and secondary education sector which stood at 50.7 percent for Phase 1 (final examination classes); Phase 2 (Grade 6, Form 3 and Lower 6th Form) standing at 42.26 percent and Phase 3 (ECD, Grade 1,2,3,4,5, Form 1 and 2) recorded at 32.78 percent.

Source - The Anchor

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Social impact report disclosure for Batoka Gorge electricity scheme begins

47 secs ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe government systems among most improved in Africa, says Mo Ibrahim Foundation

1 min ago | 1 Views

Calls for schools to close escalate

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Chamisa's MDC frets over infiltration

1 hr ago | 413 Views

Chikurubi Prison boss admits to overcrowding

1 hr ago | 108 Views

2 Zimbabwe students awarded Rhodes scholarships

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Tenant attacks landlord with an axe

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Has democracy deserted MDC?

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Zanu-PF gold wars turn nasty

1 hr ago | 286 Views

Mthuli Ncube shoots down $1,1 trillion budget proposal

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: Court sets aside full week for Nyagura trial

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa to tighten COVID-19 lockdown measures

1 hr ago | 460 Views

High Court bars ex-minister from evicting white farmer

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Lawyer fails to account for deceased's US$3m estate

1 hr ago | 183 Views

New US envoy to UN good news for HRDs, claims Coltart

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Biti slams govt over 'economic malaise'

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Only Matabeleland and Midlands chiefs to be used for Gukurahundi genocide cover-ups

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe Airforce plane crashes

1 hr ago | 261 Views

1,200 defiant nurses struck off payroll

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Zanu PF attends to demolition of houses

1 hr ago | 129 Views

New city takes shape in Mt Hampden

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Cops in US$6,000 bribery storm

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Rushwaya faces long wait for bail hearing

1 hr ago | 74 Views

SA likely to return to lockdown

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Chamisa's MDC plots to burn Zimbabwe Government buildings?

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Solving youth unemployment problem in Zimbabwe by leveraging digital economy

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Most Famous Sports Bettors in the World

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Khupe, Chamisa mindless quarrel must end'

8 hrs ago | 951 Views

'Massive diarrhoea outbreak at Chikurubi'

8 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe facing shortage of psychiatrists

8 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe's batty sore losers

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

'I want to go and preach, exorcise demons in the US'

8 hrs ago | 782 Views

Fears over 2020 Exams

8 hrs ago | 579 Views

NUST to conduct Gukurahundi DNA tests

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe scores high in Africa electricity regulatory rankings

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo on tomorrow

8 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa ally survives Covid 19

8 hrs ago | 120 Views

Wicknell Chivayo case fails to kick-off

11 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zim dollar continues to firm against the greenback

11 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Former Minister acquitted

11 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Minister up for 'child labour'

11 hrs ago | 914 Views

Hailstorm destroys schools in Zvishavane

13 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Econet marginally adjusts voice bundle tariffs

13 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Make a difference: helping your parents financially, amidst tough times

17 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Failed economic blueprints

20 hrs ago | 1179 Views

CMG presents ZAA Global Virtual Summit

20 hrs ago | 329 Views

Broken bottles used to rob man

22 hrs ago | 1955 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days