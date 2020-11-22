Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare to blacklist rates defaulters

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Harare City Council is contemplating blacklisting government departments and residents, who re not paying rates on time.

This comes as HCC is owed $2 273 738 420 with the industrial and commercial clients sitting on a huge debt of $1 255 828 875 while the government is on a debt of $63 643 469.

The local authority claims its failure to adequately provide service delivery to residents is due to this delinquent behaviour by ratepayers.

More to follow...


Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

August 1 shooting victim sue Mnangagwa

37 secs ago | 0 Views

Politburo sits as Zanu-PF shakes

56 secs ago | 0 Views

Government reviews boarding hostels capacities

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Social impact report disclosure for Batoka Gorge electricity scheme begins

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe government systems among most improved in Africa, says Mo Ibrahim Foundation

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Calls for schools to close escalate

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Chamisa's MDC frets over infiltration

1 hr ago | 430 Views

Chikurubi Prison boss admits to overcrowding

1 hr ago | 110 Views

2 Zimbabwe students awarded Rhodes scholarships

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Tenant attacks landlord with an axe

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Has democracy deserted MDC?

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF gold wars turn nasty

1 hr ago | 294 Views

Mthuli Ncube shoots down $1,1 trillion budget proposal

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: Court sets aside full week for Nyagura trial

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa to tighten COVID-19 lockdown measures

1 hr ago | 474 Views

High Court bars ex-minister from evicting white farmer

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Lawyer fails to account for deceased's US$3m estate

1 hr ago | 191 Views

New US envoy to UN good news for HRDs, claims Coltart

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Biti slams govt over 'economic malaise'

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Only Matabeleland and Midlands chiefs to be used for Gukurahundi genocide cover-ups

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe Airforce plane crashes

1 hr ago | 265 Views

1,200 defiant nurses struck off payroll

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Zanu PF attends to demolition of houses

1 hr ago | 131 Views

New city takes shape in Mt Hampden

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Cops in US$6,000 bribery storm

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Rushwaya faces long wait for bail hearing

1 hr ago | 76 Views

SA likely to return to lockdown

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Chamisa's MDC plots to burn Zimbabwe Government buildings?

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Solving youth unemployment problem in Zimbabwe by leveraging digital economy

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Most Famous Sports Bettors in the World

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

'Khupe, Chamisa mindless quarrel must end'

8 hrs ago | 954 Views

'Massive diarrhoea outbreak at Chikurubi'

8 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe facing shortage of psychiatrists

8 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe's batty sore losers

8 hrs ago | 183 Views

'I want to go and preach, exorcise demons in the US'

8 hrs ago | 783 Views

Fears over 2020 Exams

8 hrs ago | 580 Views

NUST to conduct Gukurahundi DNA tests

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe scores high in Africa electricity regulatory rankings

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo on tomorrow

8 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa ally survives Covid 19

8 hrs ago | 121 Views

Wicknell Chivayo case fails to kick-off

11 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zim dollar continues to firm against the greenback

11 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Former Minister acquitted

11 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Minister up for 'child labour'

11 hrs ago | 915 Views

Hailstorm destroys schools in Zvishavane

13 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Econet marginally adjusts voice bundle tariffs

14 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Make a difference: helping your parents financially, amidst tough times

17 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Failed economic blueprints

20 hrs ago | 1179 Views

CMG presents ZAA Global Virtual Summit

20 hrs ago | 329 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days