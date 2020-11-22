News / National
Harare to blacklist rates defaulters
Harare City Council is contemplating blacklisting government departments and residents, who re not paying rates on time.
This comes as HCC is owed $2 273 738 420 with the industrial and commercial clients sitting on a huge debt of $1 255 828 875 while the government is on a debt of $63 643 469.
The local authority claims its failure to adequately provide service delivery to residents is due to this delinquent behaviour by ratepayers.
More to follow...
