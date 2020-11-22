News / National
Politburo sits as Zanu-PF shakes
The ruling party Zanu-PF is holding a crunch politburo meeting in Harare today, amid high tension over the looming district co-ordinating committee (DCC) elections and other intra-party contestations.
Zanu-PF spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said the politburo meeting would be seized with ‘all outstanding issues' including the pending DCC's.
This comes as the highly-divisive DCCs and primary elections to choose the party's candidates for parliamentary and council by-elections have raised political temperature in the former liberation movement.
Source - dailynews