Politburo sits as Zanu-PF shakes

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ruling party Zanu-PF is holding a crunch politburo meeting in Harare today, amid high tension over the looming district co-ordinating committee (DCC) elections and other intra-party contestations.Zanu-PF spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said the politburo meeting would be seized with ‘all outstanding issues' including the pending DCC's.This comes as the highly-divisive DCCs and primary elections to choose the party's candidates for parliamentary and council by-elections have raised political temperature in the former liberation movement.