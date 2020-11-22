August 1 shooting victim sue Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sued by a victim of the August 1, 2018 shooting for allegedly neglecting to implement the recommendations of the Motlanthe Commission.Andy Manyeruke, who is hard of hearing was allegedly shot in the shoulder on the fateful day, filed an application in the High Court and cited Mnangagwa, Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Attorney General Prince Machaya as respondents.More to follow....