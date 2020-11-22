Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimta CEO up for stock theft

by Simbarashe Sithole
Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) Chief Executive officer  Bindura Lewis Banda (55) was arraigned before Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera yesterday facing a stock theft charge.

Banda is jointly charged with Tafadzwa Muchenje (33) and Donald Mukombe.

The trio was granted $10,000 bail each to December 4.

The state-led by Carol Mupazviriwo alleges on November 17 the duo stole a cow from Brighton Mudzongachiso and loaded it into Zimta car.

Working on a tip-off the police managed to arrest the trio.

