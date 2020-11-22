Zimta CEO up for stock theft

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) Chief Executive officer Bindura Lewis Banda (55) was arraigned before Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera yesterday facing a stock theft charge.Banda is jointly charged with Tafadzwa Muchenje (33) and Donald Mukombe.The trio was granted $10,000 bail each to December 4.The state-led by Carol Mupazviriwo alleges on November 17 the duo stole a cow from Brighton Mudzongachiso and loaded it into Zimta car.Working on a tip-off the police managed to arrest the trio.