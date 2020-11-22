Latest News Editor's Choice


Man (70) rapes, impreginants mentally ill minor

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A 70-YEAR-OLD Mukumbura man was sentenced to 12 years in prison yesterday by Bindura regional magistrate Amos Mbobo for raping a  relative who is suffering from a mental illness.

The magistrate however suspended 4 years for Mavhura Chimwendo on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Ngoni Kaseke told the court that sometime in March the complainant's mother discovered that her underage daughter was pregnant after she had missed her monthly periods for two months.

She interviewed her daughter who revealed that she had been raped by Chimwendo.

A police report was filed leading to his arrest.

