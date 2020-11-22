Latest News Editor's Choice


Masarira pays tribute to International day against GBV

by Daniel Itai
2 hrs ago
Linda Masarira, leader of what is soon to become the fourth renowned political party, Labour Economists and Afrikan Democrats (LEAD) has today joined the world in commemorating the International day against Gender Based Violence (GBV).

"Violence against women and girls is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our country. Many women are afraid to  report due to the impunity, silence, stigma and shame surrounding it.

As a party we believe that advocacy is an ongoing process which should just not be amplified during the 16 days of activism against gender based violence. LEAD has several programmes in communities where we are teaching women their rights and to speak out against gender based violence of any form.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of women have fallen victim to domestic violence during the current nationwide lockdown. Ending violence against women is everyone's business and we need everyone to break the silence and advocate for peace.

The Declaration on the Elimination of Violence Against Women issued by the UN General Assembly in 1993, defines violence against women as any act of gender-based violence that results in, or is likely to result in, physical, sexual or psychological harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or in private life.

As LEAD, our position is clear that we do not tolerate any form of violence and we continue to advocate for safe spaces for women in our communities, at the workplace and in the political economy," said Masarira.

Daniel Itai, Gweru, Zimbabwe

