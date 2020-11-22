Man kills friend over opaque beer

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 28-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi man allegedly killed his friend over opaque beer and US$5 dispute.

Langton Machengo appeared before Guruve magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa yesterday for initial remand.He was not asked to plead and remanded in custody to December 7.Prosecutor Carson Kundiona alleged last Friday Machengo was drinking beer with his now late friend Evans Maruyi at a bottle store in Mvurwi.The two had a misunderstanding over super Chibuku, and Maruyi first attacked the suspect with open hands demanding his $5 which he claimed from Machengo.In retaliation Machengo picked a log and assaulted the deceased twice on the head.Maruyi died on his way to Guruve hospital.